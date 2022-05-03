Aurangabad Police Registers FIR Against Raj Thackeray & Organisers Of May 1 MNS Rally

In a massive development amid the loudspeaker row on Tuesday, the Aurangabad Police registered a case against Raj Thackeray and the organizers of the MNS rally that was held on May 1. As per sources, the FIR was filed at the City Chowk police station in the city after the police examined the video of the public meeting. The MNS chief and others have been reportedly booked under Sections 107, 110, 151, and 151(3) of the CrPC and Sections 55 and 56 of the Maharashtra Police Act. Sources indicated that an intelligence report has been submitted to Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil.

Many people from outside Maharashtra attended the MNS rally, the intel report stressed. Earlier, the Mumbai Police issued a notice under Section 149 of the CrPC to 75 BJP, MNS workers, and leaders staying in Dadar. This provision empowers the police to intervene to prevent the commission of any cognizable offence. Speaking to Republic TV, MNS leader Dilip Dhotre who was one of the organizers of the May 1 rally confirmed that he had received a similar notice but denied having any information about the FIR.

Raj Thackeray's ultimatum

Raj Thackeray put forth the demand to remove loudspeakers from mosques for the first time during his Gudi Padwa speech in Thane on April 12. Addressing a massive rally in Aurangabad on May 1, the MNS chief stressed that he doesn't want to stoke riots in Maharashtra. However, he gave an ultimatum to the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 4, failing which he warned that Hanuman Chalisa will be played at double volume in front of such mosques. He made it clear, "If you are going to give the loudspeaker a religious turn, remember that we will have to reply with religion only".

On May 1, the MNS president said, "It is my humble request to the administration that today is the 1st. Tomorrow, it is the 2nd. Eid is on the 3rd. I don't want to spread any poison at their festival. I will not listen from the 4th. It is my request to all the Hindu brothers and sisters of Maharashtra that you must play Hanuman Chalisa at double volume wherever their loudspeakers are installed."