In an important development, sources told Republic TV that the Aurangabad Police will probe the speech delivered by MNS president Raj Thackeray on May 1. As per sources, the police shall examine whether he said anything unlawful, hurt religious sentiments, or incited hatred amongst one community against another. It is likely to submit a report to the Maharashtra Home Department on either Monday or on May 3. While giving permission for the rally, the Aurangabad Police had laid down 16 conditions including barring remarks that can create law and order problems and capping the number of attendees to 15,000.

Weighing in on this, MNS spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande said, "The rally was very successful. There was much outflow of the people. So maybe one of the conditions which the government has said about the limitation of 15,000 people. Maybe that condition was violated. I don't think any other condition was violated". He added, "We are sticking to the ultimatum that Raj Thackeray has given. And we are very firm that the illegal loudspeakers should be removed."

Raj Thackeray's ultimatum

Raj Thackeray put forth the demand to remove loudspeakers from mosques for the first time during his Gudi Padwa speech in Thane on April 12. Addressing a massive rally in Aurangabad a day earlier, the MNS chief stressed that he doesn't want to stoke riots in Maharashtra. However, he gave an ultimatum to the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 4, failing which he warned that Hanuman Chalisa will be played at double volume in front of such mosques. He made it clear, "If you are going to give the loudspeaker a religious turn, remember that we will have to reply with religion only".

Raj Thackeray opined, "If loudspeakers can be removed in Uttar Pradesh, why can't they be removed in Maharashtra? All loudspeakers are illegal. The Supreme Court has mandated that you have to take the permission of the local police station before installing loudspeakers? No one has permission."