Aurangabad Row: Adhir Ranjan Slams BJP On Sena's Decision, Says 'you Can't Bypass History'

Amid the row over Shiv Sena's decision to rename Aurangabad as 'Sambhajinagar', Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury hit out at the BJP saying that the saffron party had vowed to change places with Muslim names to Hindu names, adding that 'history' could not be ignored. The Congress leader's comments come as his own alliance member in Maharashtra- Shiv Sena- announced that the decision to rename Aurangabad as 'Sambhajinagar' had been taken.

"The BJP has promised where ever place with a Muslim name exists we will change that to Hindu name. There should be a reason behind it. Without any reason, you can't do anything. Even if you are changing it you should also include other community people before taking any decision also you can't ignore history. There is a reason behind every name that has been kept. You can't bypass history," said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

'Decision has been taken': Raut

The row over renaming the city blew up after CM Uddhav Thackeray's official Twitter handle referred to Aurangabad as 'Sambhajinagar' while announcing an official cabinet decision last week. Tagging Congress minister Amit Deshmukh, the CM's office announced an allocation of 165 cots and 360 vacancies for cancer hospitals in 'Sambhajinagar'.

Moreover, in an interview to news agency ANI on Sunday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has categorically stated that for them it was Sambhajinagar and would continue to remain so. "I don't know. Maharashtra CM has clearly said that for us, it is Sambhajinagar and will remain so. It's a matter of people's feelings, so we can discuss it but the decision has been taken," said Raut.

Shiv Sena's alliance partners in Maharashtra, the Congress, and the NCP have come down heavily on this decision. Congress state chief and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat said that those working in state government should take care of not doing such things. Meanwhile, NCP spokesperson & Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik said, "There is no program to change the name of any city on the government's agenda". Currently in opposition, the BJP, however, backed Sena's proposal to rename the city but dubbed it as a 'political drama' ahead of the AMC polls.

The renaming of Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar, after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, has been a long-standing demand of the Shiv Sena.

