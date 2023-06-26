'Aurangzeb Amar Rahe' Slogans Raised In AIMIM Chief Owaisi's Public Meeting In Buldhana

Amid the name change controversy of Aurangabad to Sambhaji Nagar in Maharashtra, there have been several incidents where Aurangzeb was glorified. In fact, former alliance partner of Owaisi, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) Chief Prakash Ambedkar visited Aurangzeb's tomb and offered prayers.

There were several events in Maharashtra where posters and banners glorifying Aurangzeb were put up.

Another video of Asaduddin Owaisi's public meeting in Maharashtra's Buldhana has gone viral. While the AIMIM Chief was addressing a meeting, slogans in support of Aurangzeb were raised; like 'Aurangzeb Amar rahe'' and ''Jab tak suraj chand rahega Aurangzeb ka naam rahega'. Owaisi was allegedly seen endorsing and supporting the slogans by saying 'ha rahega'.

Devendra Fadnavis reacts to the incident

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis reacted to the incident and said, "I have been telling this for a long time. Where did these sons of Aurangzeb come from? No one has the blood of Aurangzeb in India and Maharashtra. The Muslims in the country are not the descendants of Aurangzeb. Aurangzeb had come to do atrocities on people, he had come to rape our mothers and sisters. A lot can be written on the atrocities of Aurangzeb."

Fadnavis further added, "Aurangzeb can't be a parameter of Nationalist Muslim. Where do these sons of Aurangzeb come from, who raised slogans in his support? What so they intend to do in Maharashtra, this will also soon come out."

Complaint raised against slogans in support of Aurangzeb

Meanhwile, BJP's Kirit Somaiya took to Twitter and said that he has lodged a complaint against the raising of slogans in support of Aurangzeb.

The BJP leader wrote, "I have filed complaint with Police SP Buldhana for action against slogans given yesterday in the public meeting of Owaisi at Malakapur 'Jab Tak Suraj Chand Rahega Aurangzeb Tera Nam Rahega' glorification of Aurangzeb.