Aurangzeb Can Never Be India’s Hero, Someone’s Behind This: Fadnavis On ‘aulad’ Remark

Devendra Fadnavis, the Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party chief and Deputy CM of the state, on Wednesday, June 28, cleared the air around his “Aurangzeb ki Aulaadein” (Descendents of Aurangzeb) comment saying that Aurangzeb was no messiah for Indian Muslims and the Muslims of Maharashtra. Speaking to Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants To Know, Fadnavis said Aurangzeb cannot be a hero in India and the Turkic-Mongol Aurangzeb’s relatives are not in India either.

Asked about the criticism surrounding his comment, Devendra Fadnavis said, "What is the problem, let me tell you, we give statements in Marathi, the national media does not understand what we said, then the people of the national media pick it up out of context and give it away. See, my point is that Aurangzeb was never a hero of this country and may be there is no relative of Aurangzeb in this country. This Turkic-Mongol, there are 126 families in our country, as I was reading it somewhere,”

“Suddenly in some districts of Maharashtra, people are putting up pictures of Aurangzeb, keeping his status, taking out his procession, raising slogans of Aurangzeb Zindabad, then I said, suddenly Aurangzeb has so many children in Maharashtra, when were they born. Because Aurangzeb can never be a Messiah for the Muslims of Maharashtra. So it means that there is some design behind this, someone or the other is getting this done,” he added.

When Arnab Goswami asked Fadnavis about Prakash Ambedkar going to the scene of the incident, the Deputy CM said, “I only told Prakash Ambedkar ji that it is not expected from you because the Nawab of Hyderabad had offered crores of rupees to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar ji that he (Ambedkar) should take our religion but Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar ji said he will take religion which was born on this earth and then he took up Buddhism,”

“Mr. Prakash Ambedkar says Aurangzeb ruled for so many days after going there, I tell him that Hitler had enthroned Germany for long, but no one goes to Hitler's grave, Hitler cannot be a hero there. And just as Hitler cannot be a hero, Aurangzeb cannot be our hero,” he asserted.

On the question of Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief, Uddhav Thackeray’s, ideology and Hindutva stand, Fadnavis said, “The question arises that till yesterday you used to call Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray, ‘Hindu Hriday Samrat’ (Emperor of Hindu hearts). Later you stopped calling him Hindu Hriday Samrat. You (Thackeray) had never published a calendar in Urdu, now you printed a calendar in Urdu and called Janaab (Urdu word for Mr.) Balasaheb Thackeray, neither Hindu Hriday Samraat, nor revered, but Janaab Balasaheb Thackeray. Look, we are not against Muslims, but someone (Uddhav) does so much appeasement then says I am doing Hindutva,”

“What is our Hindutva, our Hindutva is not against Muslims. All we have to say is don't do appeasement in this country. This country was divided because of the appeasement of any one society in this country, if there was no policy of appeasement at that time then why the country would have been divided. So we don't want another partition, we have no objection to bringing Muslims into the mainstream of development.”

Fadnavis’ earlier statement

In a statement at the time of Kolhapur clashes, Fadnavis had said, "The question is where have Aurangzeb's children suddenly come from, where were they born, and who is behind this?",

Fadnavis made this statement in view of the widespread demonstrations that occurred in Kolhapur in response to a social media post that was said to denigrate a Maratha national hero and extol the virtues of the Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

The Kolhapur clashes

Hindu organisations' members gathered in large numbers at Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Kolhapur to demonstrate against social media posts that featured an image of the Mughal ruler Aurangazeb and the 18th-century Mysore king Tipu Sultan alongside an allegedly offensive slogan. A protest was organised in addition to the bandh that the organisations had requested in Kolhapur.

Mahendra Pandit, the superintendent of police for Kolhapur District, claimed that once the protest was over, "some miscreants resorted to stone pelting."

"We responded to this situation quickly because significant police deployment had been made at the spot. We had to use force to control the mob…We are closely monitoring the situation," he had said.