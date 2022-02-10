Australia FM Marise Payne To Host QUAD Counterparts From India, US & Japan On Feb 11

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne is set to host her counterparts from India, Japan, and the United States for the fourth QUAD Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Melbourne on February 11. India’s External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar left for his trip to Australia and later to the Philippines to participate in a meeting of foreign ministers of the security grouping in his first-ever visit.

On Thursday, Australia’s foreign minister Marise Payne said in a press release: “I look forward to welcoming Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr S. Jaishankar, Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Hayashi Yoshimasa, and United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss our positive and ambitious agenda in support of a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific.”

QUAD 'commitment to openness and transparency in Indo pacific'

Payne’s office stated that the QUAD is a crucial partnership with three of Australia’s closest regional allies, each of whom shares a commitment to openness and transparency in the Indo pacific. Australia is set to host the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QSD, also known as the Quad or QUAD) meeting of foreign ministers from India, the US, and Japan to discuss Indo-Pacific coordination in order to encourage the partner nations to advance ‘shared interest’ in a secure and prosperous region.

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Foreign Minister of Japan Yoshimasa Hayashi, and Australia’s Marise Payne are expected to meet in Melbourne on a two-day summit. “Together we are a vital network of liberal democracies committed to practical cooperation and to ensuring all Indo-Pacific nations, large and small, are able to make their own strategic decisions, free from coercion,” Australia’s foreign minister reiterated.

Payne also outlined the importance of the ASEAN’s centrality for the region’s stability and prosperity, including by supporting the practical implementation of ASEAN’s Outlook on the Indo-Pacific. This would be the third in-person meeting of Quad Foreign Ministers, following Tokyo in October 2020, and the inaugural meeting in New York City in September 2019.

Ministers last met virtually in February 2021. As India’s MEA Jaishankar embarks on his trip, the foreign ministry said in a press document that QUAD “will be an opportunity for the ministers to follow up on their virtual meeting held in February 2021 and exchange views on regional strategic issues given their shared vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.”

Australia’s Foreign Minister Payne earlier stressed that the QUAD alliance is Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s administration’s focus on deepening Australia's partnerships in the region amid "strategic competition, threats to liberal international order and increasing uncertainty.” And the QUAD is a vital alliance “to give our region strategic choices, with a focus on practical steps to build the resilience and sovereignty of all states.” QUAD’s agenda focuses on enabling cooperation among the four Indo-Pacific democracies across a range of areas, including supporting the Indo-Pacific region’s security, as well as recovery from the economic and health impacts of COVID-19.