Australia MP Speaks To CM Adityanath, Says He's Looking Forward To Working With UP Govt

Australia’s Assistant Minister for Customs, Community Safety and Multicultural Affairs Jason Wood on September 14 spoke to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath

Australia’s Assistant Minister for Customs, Community Safety and Multicultural Affairs, Jason Wood, on September 14 spoke with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath through video conference. Sharing the screengrab of the call with the UP CM, Wood expressed gratitude to Adityanath for the “kind message.” The Australian MP also said that the Scott Morrison-led government is ‘looking forward’ to work with the Uttar Pradesh government so as to elevate culture and development. Wood also hailed the efforts of the UP government to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Further, during the joint celebration of the 75th year of Indian independence and the launch of UPAA Hindi e-magazine named ‘Desh Ka Aangan’, the Australian MP even greeted the UP CM. He said that “it was a delight” to share his views with the Indian community of Uttar Pradesh in Australia. Notably, Wood and Adityanath spoke with each other during the joint celebration of Hindi Diwas with the Consulate General of India, Melbourne and the Uttar Pradesh Association of Australia. 

On the occasion of Hindi Diwas on Tuesday, Australia’s High Commissioner to India, Barry O’Farrell, not only expressed his wishes but also stated that Hindi is the “top Indian language spoken at home in Australia.” Moreover, the Indian mission in Australia shared that an online seminar on "75 Years of Independence and Hindi in Australia" was organised by the High Commission of India in Canberra, on the occasion of Hindi Diwas.

PM Modi, Jaishankar on Hindi Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar among several others sent out greetings on Hindi Diwas, which was celebrated across the nation, on Tuesday. In his message on Twitter, PM Modi said, “Wishing you all a very Happy Hindi Diwas. People from different regions have played a remarkable role in making Hindi a capable language.”

“It is the result of all your efforts that Hindi is continuously making a strong identity on the global stage,” PM Modi added. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also greeted on the occasion and said “I urge all the countrymen to take a pledge to progressively use official language Hindi along with their mother tongue in basic works.” In a tweet, the Union Minister said that the progress of the nation is contained in the coordination of mother tongue and official language.

