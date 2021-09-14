Australia MP Speaks To CM Adityanath, Says He's Looking Forward To Working With UP Govt

Australia’s Assistant Minister for Customs, Community Safety and Multicultural Affairs, Jason Wood, on September 14 spoke with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath through video conference. Sharing the screengrab of the call with the UP CM, Wood expressed gratitude to Adityanath for the “kind message.” The Australian MP also said that the Scott Morrison-led government is ‘looking forward’ to work with the Uttar Pradesh government so as to elevate culture and development. Wood also hailed the efforts of the UP government to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Further, during the joint celebration of the 75th year of Indian independence and the launch of UPAA Hindi e-magazine named ‘Desh Ka Aangan’, the Australian MP even greeted the UP CM. He said that “it was a delight” to share his views with the Indian community of Uttar Pradesh in Australia. Notably, Wood and Adityanath spoke with each other during the joint celebration of Hindi Diwas with the Consulate General of India, Melbourne and the Uttar Pradesh Association of Australia.

Many thanks to Hon. CM of UP @Myogiadityanath for his kind message to me.

We look forward to working with U.P. Government for enrichment of culture and development. Appreciate @UPGovt's Covid control efforts in this difficult time. @shashiawasthi @cmofficeUP @AusHCIndia pic.twitter.com/mCHOl1s0f2 — Jason Wood (@JasonWood_MP) September 14, 2021

On the occasion of Hindi Diwas on Tuesday, Australia’s High Commissioner to India, Barry O’Farrell, not only expressed his wishes but also stated that Hindi is the “top Indian language spoken at home in Australia.” Moreover, the Indian mission in Australia shared that an online seminar on "75 Years of Independence and Hindi in Australia" was organised by the High Commission of India in Canberra, on the occasion of Hindi Diwas.

PM Modi, Jaishankar on Hindi Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar among several others sent out greetings on Hindi Diwas, which was celebrated across the nation, on Tuesday. In his message on Twitter, PM Modi said, “Wishing you all a very Happy Hindi Diwas. People from different regions have played a remarkable role in making Hindi a capable language.”

“It is the result of all your efforts that Hindi is continuously making a strong identity on the global stage,” PM Modi added. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also greeted on the occasion and said “I urge all the countrymen to take a pledge to progressively use official language Hindi along with their mother tongue in basic works.” In a tweet, the Union Minister said that the progress of the nation is contained in the coordination of mother tongue and official language.

आप सभी को हिन्दी दिवस की ढेरों बधाई। हिन्दी को एक सक्षम और समर्थ भाषा बनाने में अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों के लोगों ने उल्लेखनीय भूमिका निभाई है। यह आप सबके प्रयासों का ही परिणाम है कि वैश्विक मंच पर हिन्दी लगातार अपनी मजबूत पहचान बना रही है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 14, 2021

कोई भी बाहर की भाषा हमें भारत की महान संस्कृति व गौरव से परिचित नहीं करा सकती, देश के वैचारिक पिंड से नहीं जोड़ सकती। सिर्फ मातृभाषा ही एक बच्चे को उसकी स्थानीय जड़ों से जोड़कर रख सकती है।



जिस दिन आप बच्चे को अपनी मातृभाषा के ज्ञान से वंचित करोगे वो अपनी जड़ों से कट जाएगा। pic.twitter.com/RCJdRpmtR6 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 14, 2021

Image: Twitter/PTI