Australian Ministers Call On PM Modi After '2+2' Meet; 'lend Significant Momentum To Ties'

After the '2+2' meeting with Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Defence Minister Peter Dutton called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. Sharing a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australia Ministers Marise Payne and Peter Dutton, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi asserted that the leaders' 'guidance and commitment' to strengthening the relationship between India and Australia has lent significant momentum to the ties between the two countries.

Call on PM @narendramodi by Australian FM @MarisePayne and Defence Minister @PeterDutton_MP.



Our Leaders’ guidance and commitment to the 🇮🇳 🇦🇺 relations has lent significant momentum to our ties. pic.twitter.com/NAeXWHacB4 — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) September 11, 2021

India & Australia's ‘2+2’ meet

Earlier in the day, India and Australia held a '2+2' Ministerial Dialogue in a bid to consolidate ties and strengthen the defence and security systems in the Indo-pacific region. Commencing the discussions, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said that the '2+2' Ministerial Dialogue has allowed the countries to elevate ties amid the uncertainty in the Indo-pacific region. "Today's inaugural 2+2 meeting is important and timely. It gives us the opportunity to build on the comprehensive partnership built by our Prime Ministers last year. The world has experienced considerable change since I was last in New Delhi for the Raisina Dialogue," the Australian Foreign Minister stated.

Marise Payne added, "Despite the economic and health crisis, we have elevated our ties to historic heights for an open and resilient Indo-pacific. It is safe to say that Australia and India have never been closer friends."

The Foreign Minister also remarked that the leadership between India and Australia would provide the two countries with 'positive and practical growth' as they head into the 75th anniversary of their ties in 2022.

Addressing the meeting, Australia Defence Minister Peter Dutton stated that strengthening the defence relationship between the two countries was crucial amid the uncertainties in the Indo-pacific region. "This opportunity will help us take our defence and security partnership to the next level," he said.

Delhi: A '2+2' ministerial dialogue between India & Australia underway.



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, EAM Dr S Jaishankar, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Australia Defence Minister Peter Dutton were present pic.twitter.com/c2ROiltCRu — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2021

India is hosting the 2+2 dialogue with Australia in New Delhi between September 10 and 12 to boost the strategic cooperation between the two countries in the Indo-Pacific region.

Image: Arindam Bagchi/Twitter