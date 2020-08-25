Authors Of Delhi Riots Book Slam ‘fascist Lobby’; Say They Can’t Digest Opposing Narrative

Authors of Delhi Riots: The Untold Story, which was withdrawn by publishing house Bloomsbury last week said they will not cave into the pressure created by the fascist lobby and will ensure that the reality about the riots which rattled the national capital earlier this year comes out in public domain.

Delhi Riots: The Untold Story is a book written by advocate Monika Arora and Delhi University teachers Sonali Chitlakar and Prerna Mehrotra. The book shares untold stories from the time of the Delhi riots. The book which was most awaited on Amazon was on the eleventh hour barred from seeing the light of the day as the publisher Bloomsbury India backed out 30 minutes before the launch event.

However, Bloomsbury India without mentioning the content of the book sighted a pre-publication launch event planned without their knowledge as the reason for their withdrawal from the project.

"Bloomsbury India had planned to release Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story in September, a book purportedly giving a factual report on the riots in Delhi in February 2020, based on investigations and interviews conducted by the authors. However, in view of very recent events including a virtual pre-publication launch organised without our knowledge by the authors, with participation by parties of whom the Publishers would not have approved, we have decided to withdraw publication of the book. Bloomsbury India strongly supports freedom of speech but also has a deep sense of responsibility towards society,” the statement by Bloomsbury read.

Narrating the entire episode the three authors told Republic TV that upon questioning Bloomsbury India, they got to know that a certain lobby has mounted pressure on Bloomsbury UK against the book, hence the publishing house has opted out of the project.

READ | After Bloomsbury caves to liberal lobby, Garuda to publish 'Delhi Riots 2020' book

“We don’t know what happened, they (Bloomsbury India) had approved the final draft, they sent us 100 books which we could send for review. We planned a book launch on Saturday at 4 pm but at 3:30pm we get a call from Bloomsbury India telling us they are withdrawing from our work. They said Bloomsbury UK is pressuring them for withdrawing the book. they said that people have tagged Bloomsbury UK (on twitter) and told them to withdraw from the book,” Arora told Republic TV.

“I asked them (Bloomsbury India) who are these people creating pressure they said they are jokers who are tweeting and tagging Bloomsbury UK and without even reading the book they are saying withdraw it. Bloomsbury India is not naming people but this lobby is coming out tweeting and admitting that yes we did it, they are rejoicing, they are sharing champagne. They are rejoicing and tweeting that yes we did it,” she added.

READ | Delhi riots: Court dismisses bail plea of man accused of rioting, damaging CCTV cameras

Bloomsbury had withdrawn the book, after a row over the announcement of a launch event with BJP leader Kapil Mishra among the guests of honour. Slamming the publishing house Sharma added that it had not sent any acknowledgment of the withdrawal done by them.

“We till date have not received a single line email from Bloomsbury India saying that we are withdrawing from your book and I am surprised how are we being deserted here in India this would not have been the case in any other western country,” she added.

READ | After Bloomsbury caves to liberal lobby, Garuda to publish 'Delhi Riots 2020' book

Sharma further said they had published a report on Delhi riots before writing the book and at that time no one questioned any facts. “We writers have the right to write. They call us rightist, I don’t know what is rightist? I know what is leftist but I don’t know what is rightist. On the basis of the similar report, we have written this book of Delhi riots 2020: The Untold Story. Bloomsbury India says they standby the book but suddenly international pressure, this lobby wants this book to be aborted.”

Echoing similar sentiments Chitlakar dubbed the attempt to muzzle their voices as “bullying”. “This does not only highlight the hypocrisy but is downright bullying. They are trying to kill the book - they are trying to browbeat us. They are trying to silence us -they are trying to muzzle our voice. This book is based on ground facts. There is not a single word that is biased in this book,” she said citing an attempt by the lobby against them to apply 'a communal wedge to rule us.' She added that "This is a book which would have broken this narrative".

Opining that the lobby opposing the release of the book cannot tolerate any other idea but their own, Mehtrotra said such people use the idea of freedom of expression and Constitution to their convenience.

“I would first like to talk about these left liberals they are not liberals their fascist they cannot tolerate any idea which opposes their own so they can’t listen to any differing opinion. They use the idea of democracy and constitution to their convenience freedom of expression for themselves but not for other,” she said.

READ | Anupam Kher reacts to 'Delhi Riots 2020' book row, says 'mafia threats scared publishers'