Availability Of Specialist Doctors In Hospitals Is Of Utmost Importance: UP CM

To ensure doctors are available in all state-run health facilities, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday asked officials to consider increasing the superannuation age of government doctors.

"Qualified and skilled doctors should be posted in all government hospitals and health centres of the state. No post should remain vacant anywhere," the chief minister said, according to a statement.

He also said that availability of specialist doctors in hospitals is of utmost importance.

"Currently, specialist doctors are being made available through direct recruitment and special training of general doctors, but other options should also be considered in the future," Adityanath said at a meeting here.

He asked officials to also consider increasing the superannuation age of government doctors, the statement said.

The chief minister said the state government is determined to make all necessary arrangements so that good health facilities are easily available in all aspirational districts and development blocks. Many institutions have expressed their willingness to invest in order to provide high-quality healthcare in these areas, he said.

The health department should prepare a policy as soon as possible for the purpose of encouraging private investment for the development of hospitals in aspirational districts and development blocks, he added.

He said the needs of the private sector should be kept in mind while formulating the policy. Government doctors should be allowed to pursue higher education even during their probationary period, he said adding that extraordinary leave can be sanctioned for this period. A necessary proposal should be prepared in this regard, Adityanath said.