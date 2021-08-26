Aviation Min Scindia Calls Drone Rules 2021 Historic; 'India Will Become A Global Hub'

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday hailed PM Modi and said that India's new drone policy create will mark history. On Thursday, August 26, the Ministry of Civil Aviation eased the rules regarding drone operations in the country by reducing the number of forms that need to be filled to operate them from 25 to 5 and decreasing the types of fees charged from the operator from 72 to 4.

Unveiling India's Drone Rules 2021, Scindia expressed that the policy will create history under the guidance of PM Modi. As per Scindia, the new drone policy will trigger a revolution in the logistics and transportation sector and create ripples of change across sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, and mining. Scindia also suggested that the new drone policy will create new jobs and also boost the economy of India.

"PM Modi has always believed that India should lead the world. We must stop being followers and must adopt practice of being global leaders. New drone policy will create history in India's ideology in the 21st century," said Scindia during a press conference.

"We are going to ensure drone application in transportation, logistic, defense, mining, infrastructure sectors, and more. It will provide more jobs. Our aim is to make India a global drone hub by 2030," added Scindia.

PM Modi calls new drone policy as 'landmark moment'

PM Modi took to his Twitter handle earlier and called the new drone policy a 'landmark moment'. He added that the new rules will come to benefit for the start-ups and youth working in the sector by opening up new possibilities for innovation and setting up businesses.

The new Drone Rules usher in a landmark moment for this sector in India. The rules are based on the premise of trust and self-certification. Approvals, compliance requirements and entry barriers have been significantly reduced. https://t.co/Z3OfOAuJmp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 26, 2021

The new Drone Rules will tremendously help start-ups and our youth working in this sector. It will open up new possibilities for innovation & business. It will help leverage India’s strengths in innovation, technology & engineering to make India a drone hub. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 26, 2021

What is Drone Rules 2021?

The Drone Rules 2021, were issued on Wednesday. They supersede the Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Rules, 2021, which had come into force on March 12.

According to the new rules, the fee has been reduced to nominal levels and de-linked from the size of the drone. For example, the fee for a remote pilot license has been reduced from Rs 3,000 (for a large drone) to Rs 100 for all categories of drones and it is valid for 10 years.

The rules have also scrapped the requirement of various approvals, including certificate of conformance, certificate of maintenance, import clearance, acceptance of existing drones, authorisation of R&D organisation, operator permits, and student remote pilot license.

Other approvals such as unique authorisation number, unique prototype identification number, and certificate of manufacturing and airworthiness have also been stopped, according to Drone Rules, 2021.

No flight permission will be required for up to 400 feet in "green zones" and up to 200 feet in the area between 8 and 12 km from the airport perimeter, the new rules stated.

"Green zones" are the airspace up to a vertical distance of 400 feet that have not been designated red or yellow zones in the airspace map.

An interactive airspace map with green, yellow, and red zones shall be displayed on the digital sky platform within 30 days of publication of these new rules.

The Drone Rules, 2021, have also prescribed easier processes for the transfer and deregistration of drones.

No pilot license will be required for micro drones (for non-commercial use) and nano drones, the rules mentioned, adding that the maximum penalty for violations has been reduced to Rs 1 lakh. According to the new rules, the type certificate and unique identification number will be required only when a drone is to be operated in India.

If a drone is being imported or manufactured only for export purposes, it will be exempted from type certification and the requirement of a unique identification number. Drone corridors will be developed for cargo deliveries and a drone promotion council will be set up to facilitate a drone-friendly regulatory regime in the country, according to the draft rules.

The rules also stated that there would be no restriction on drone operations by foreign-owned companies registered in India.

Digital sky platform will be developed as a business-friendly single-window online system, the new rules mentioned.

Read About Drone Rules 2021 Here-

Moving New #DroneRules2021 ahead with a formal notification.These aim at simplifying procedures &reducing compliance burden for drone operation. We are all set to usher in a new era of drone usage in India, thanks to the visionary leadership of PM @narendramodi ji @PMOIndia & 1/4 https://t.co/C2qekLjPsb — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) August 26, 2021

(Image Credits: PTI/Unsplash)

(With Inputs: PTI)