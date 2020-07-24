Ayodhya Case Litigant Iqbal Ansari Disagrees With AIMIM MP, Welcomes PM Modi's Aug 5 Visit

In a direct rebuke to AIMIM MP Imitiaz Jaleel on Friday, Iqbal Ansari- the main litigant in the Ayodhya land dispute case stated that PM Modi should visit Ayodhya for laying the foundation stone of the Ram Mandir. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, he contended that the dispute had ended after the Supreme Court's landmark verdict in 2019. Moreover, he welcomed the construction of the Ram Mandir. According to Ansari, some persons were creating a controversy just for gaining publicity.

AIMIM MP questions PM Modi's priorities

On Thursday, Jaleel questioned the PM's priorities at a juncture when India is grappling with the COVID-19 crisis. He also alleged that the Centre was adopting double standards by prescribing different policies for different religions. At the same time, he clarified that the Ram Temple should be built as per the order of the apex court. Mocking PM Modi's Ayodhya visit further, Jaleel asked whether the novel coronavirus would stay away from Ayodhya on August 5.

Imitiaz Jaleel remarked, "They said no, we have issued these conditions and you must follow it because Coronavirus is prevalent. If such is the case, then why is Narendra Modi going to Ayodhya on August 5? Is Coronavirus going to end on August 5? We know because of the Supreme Court order, you are going to build that Ram Mandir - you please do that. But shouldn't the Prime Minister know what his priorities should be?"

"Does Corona have an agreement with him that I will not enter Ayodhya on the 5th? I saw a BJP spokesperson saying that PM will maintain all social distancing norms, to which I say we will also maintain all social distancing norms on August 1. But these types of double standards will not work," he added.

Ram Temple construction to commence

The Prime Minister made the announcement pertaining to the formation of the Ram temple trust on the floor of the Lok Sabha on February 5. This move came nearly three months after the SC ruling on the Ayodhya land dispute. While Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was elected as the president of the trust, Nripendra Misra- the former Principal Secretary to PM Modi was chosen to head the Ram temple construction committee. The PM and UP CM Yogi Adityanath will attend the 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony on August 5. The guest list includes Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, former BJP President LK Advani, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and BJP leaders Uma Bharti and Murli Manohar Joshi.

