Ayodhya To Get New Airport Ahead Of Grand Opening Of Ram Temple

Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday announced that a new airport will be constructed in Ayodhya ahead of the grand inauguration of Ram Mandir.

Madhurima Mishra
New airport under construction in Ayodhya (Image: Twitter/@JM_Scindia)


Union Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday announced that a new airport will be constructed in Ayodhya ahead of the grand inauguration of the Ram Temple in the holy city.

Scindia, in his announcement, underlined that the airport will be ready by September 2023.

“With the blessings of Lord Shri Ram and the determination of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, a new airport is taking shape at Ram Janmabhoomi, Ayodhya. The construction work of this airport, which is being built at a cost of Rs 350 crore, will be completed by September 2023.” he tweeted in Hindi.

With an investment of Rs 350 crore, the airport will be construed to facilitate devotees of Lord Ram making the commute to Ayodhya easier. The airport will spread across 6250 square meters of land and will showcase a majestic portrait of the newly constructed Ram Temple. 

The airport will also consist of a pictorial representation of Lord Rama’s life for the benefit of the tourists.

