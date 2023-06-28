Ayodhya To Get New Airport Ahead Of Grand Opening Of Ram Temple

Union Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday announced that a new airport will be constructed in Ayodhya ahead of the grand inauguration of the Ram Temple in the holy city.

Scindia, in his announcement, underlined that the airport will be ready by September 2023.

“With the blessings of Lord Shri Ram and the determination of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, a new airport is taking shape at Ram Janmabhoomi, Ayodhya. The construction work of this airport, which is being built at a cost of Rs 350 crore, will be completed by September 2023.” he tweeted in Hindi.

प्रभु श्री राम के आशीर्वाद और प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के दृढ़ संकल्प से राम जन्मभूमि, अयोध्या पर एक नवीन हवाईअड्डा आकार ले रहा है। रु 350 करोड़ की लागत से तैयार हो रहे इस हवाईअड्डे का निर्माण कार्य सितम्बर 2023 तक पूर्ण हो जाएगा।



— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) June 28, 2023

With an investment of Rs 350 crore, the airport will be construed to facilitate devotees of Lord Ram making the commute to Ayodhya easier. The airport will spread across 6250 square meters of land and will showcase a majestic portrait of the newly constructed Ram Temple.

The airport will also consist of a pictorial representation of Lord Rama’s life for the benefit of the tourists.