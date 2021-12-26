Azad Joins Christmas Celebrations; Cautions People Against Divisive Politics

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday joined the Christian community to celebrate Christmas in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district and cautioned people against divisive politics having the potential to harm the nation.

Azad also said people are converting out of their own free will and not by swords. "He (the creator) is benevolent who has given more than what is required by humans but then what is this fight for. Politics is the main devil as some politicians change colours like a chameleon, dividing people and spreading hatred on the basis of religion, region, caste, creed, temple, mosques, gurdwaras and churches just to win elections," the Congress leader said addressing a Christmas function in Udhampur.

Without naming anyone, he asked "how long do we divide people just to win an election to the post of sarpanch, district and block development councils, member of parliament or member of legislative assembly".

"You can achieve whatever you want on the strength of your good work, service to mankind and statesmanship. Dividing people and spreading hatred will only damage our nation, the religion and the society," Azad said.

Referring to the controversy over religious conversions, the Congress leader said if anyone is converting people, he is not using a sword which is not in use nowadays. "It is good work and character of individuals which are influencing people. When you become a role model, someone will marry you or give his daughter… People convert after getting influenced as they see this particular religion is serving humanity, taking everyone along and not discriminating, a son is behaving well with his father and neighbours are also being treated well," he said.

Asserting that all religions teach good things, Azad said anything can be achieved by love and not through hatred, suppression or creating fear.

Later talking to reporters, he said he joined the Christmas celebration to greet the community and pray for peace, brotherhood and end to COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and former legislator Devender Singh Rana also joined Christians at a church here and extended his greetings to the community.

He also prayed for peace and prosperity on the occasion.

The Christian community across the Jammu region celebrated Christmas with religious fervour and held special prayers for good health and prosperity of the people.

