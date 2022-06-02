In a key political development on Wednesday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav called on Azam Khan for the first time since the latter's release from prison. Khan won the Rampur Assembly seat for the 10th time despite being behind the bars since February 2020. After being granted bail by the Supreme Court on May 20 in the 88th case registered against him, Azam Khan walked free from the Sitapur jail a day later. Speculation was rife that the former Uttar Pradesh Minister was miffed with Samajwadi Party for not supporting him during his incarceration.

For instance, he refused to meet a party delegation in jail while he met PSP(L) chief Shivpal Yadav and Congress' Acharya Pramod Krishnam. Thereafter, he made his displeasure clear by skipping the SP Legislative Party meeting. As per sources, Khan and Yadav discussed the candidates for the Lok Sabha constituencies of Rampur and Azamgarh which will go to the polls on June 23. The by-elections for Rampur and Azamgarh were necessitated after sitting MPs Azam Khan and Akhilesh Yadav resigned after their election to the Legislative Assembly in March.

According to sources, the SP chief assured Khan that his nominee will be given the ticket for the Rampur by-election. Moreover, sources revealed that Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav might be fielded from Azamgarh. She earlier served as the Kannauj MP in the Lower House from 2012 to 2019. The results of the bypolls in these SP bastions will be declared on June 26.

BJP sweeps UP election

The UP Assembly elections were held in 7 phases - February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7, whereas the counting of votes took place on March 10. Though Akhilesh Yadav ran a spirited campaign travelling the length and breadth of the state, he failed to dislodge the BJP government from UP. This came even as SP's vote share increased from 21.82% to 32.06%, which is higher than its 2012 vote share when it formed the government in the state by winning 224 seats.

While the SP improved its tally to 111 from 47 seats that it won last time, its allies RLD and SBSP gained 8 and 6 seats each. Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath broke a 37-year-old jinx by securing a second term as the CM in UP. Despite a rise in its vote share from 39.67% to 41.29%, BJP bagged 255 seats. With Apna Dal (S) and NISHAD party winning 12 and 6 seats each, the BJP-led alliance has 273 seats in the 403-member Assembly.