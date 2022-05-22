Azam Khan & Shivpal Yadav Skip Samajwadi Party's MLAs Meet, Hint At Possible Unrest

Hinting at unrest in the Samajwadi Party (SP), senior party leader Azam Khan on May 22 skipped the party's MLAs meeting called by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav ahead of the assembly session. Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav also did not turn up for the meeting.

According to SP leaders, Rampur MLA Azam Khan, who was recently released from jail, could not attend the meeting due to health reasons. Besides Khan, his son Abdullah Azam and Shivpal Yadav, who is SP MLA from Jaswant Nagar, also skipped the meeting that took place at the Samajwadi Party headquarters in Lucknow.

"Both Azam Khan and his son Abdullah will be attending the session tomorrow. Azam Khan will sit on left of Akhilesh Yadav and will raise issues regarding the BJP government," SP MLA Ravidas Mehrotra was quoted as saying by PTI. Khan on Monday, May 23, will take the oath and then attend the assembly session.

On Shivpal Yadav's absence, Mehrotra said, "Though he won on the SP election symbol (bicycle), he is head of a party. Earlier also he had not attended a meeting."

Azam Khan was granted bail by Supreme Court on May 20 in the 88th case registered against him. He walked free from Sitapur jail a day later.

Azam Khan says 'disappointing result' for SP in UP polls

In his first response after release, senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan said that SP's performance in the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections was disappointing.

Khan, who won the Rampur seat for the record 10th time despite being behind bars since February 2020, lamented that the party could not bring a change in guard in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to the media, Azam Khan remarked, "Whether inside or outside the jail, people like me put in all our efforts. Despite this, the results were disappointing. The situation of the country and the state, the rift in personal relations, and the assault on the Ganga-Jamuni culture are a matter of concern. It is necessary to ensure that brotherhood and harmony prevail. If political parties are unsuccessful in that, it is worrisome."

Image: ANI, PTI