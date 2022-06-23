Azam Khan Claims Police Engaged In 'violence' On The Night Of Rampur Lok Sabha Bypolls

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan made a massive allegation on Thursday after he accused the Uttar Pradesh police of 'wreaking havoc' ahead of the Lok Sabha bypolls in Azamgarh and Rampur. Speaking to news agency ANI, Azam Khan claimed that the UP police engaged in violence on Wednesday night in Rampur and detained several people.

"I've been up all night. Our Lok Sabha candidates went to Ganj PS, Kotwali PS, and Civil Lines PS (in Rampur). The most indecent behaviour was by the inspector of Ganj PS, he even did violence. The blame is on the administration and government if the polling percentage drops. They wreaked havoc overnight. Jeeps and sirens were running everywhere in Rampur. They took people to the PS and beat them up. I have heard of some money transfers as well. It's shameful," claimed Azam Khan.

He added, "Who is a bigger criminal than me? I am a criminal, I accept any behavior with me. I am charged under so many cases so my city has also been presumed to be the same. They can do whatever they want, we have to endure. If I want to stay, I have to endure."

#WATCH | I'm a criminal, I accept... so my city has also been presumed to be the same. They can do whatever they want, we have to endure. If I want to stay, I have to endure: SP leader Azam Khan, after claiming police violence on the night of Lok Sabha by-polls pic.twitter.com/Xq14HDRwr3 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 23, 2022

Lok Sabha bypolls in Azamgarh & Rampur

Polling in both constituencies, considered to be the bastions of the Opposition Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, began on Thursday morning. Bypolls in Azamgarh was necessitated by the resignation of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav after he was elected to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly as an MLA. On the other hand, Rampur's seat was vacated by Azam Khan, who was also elected to the state Assembly in March.

From Rampur, the BJP has fielded Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi, while the SP has fielded Asim Raja, handpicked by Azam Khan. Meanwhile, Azamgarh is expected to see a triangular contest among BJP's Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirhua', a famous Bhojpuri actor-singer, SP's Dharmendra Yadav, and BSP's Shah Alam.

All four assembly constituencies--Azamgarh, Mubarakpur, Sagdi, Gopalpur and Mehnagar--falling in this Lok Sabha seat were won by the SP in the recent Uttar Pradesh assembly elections where the BJP made history and bagged 255 seats. With Apna Dal (S) and NISHAD party winning 12 and 6 seats each, the BJP-led alliance has 273 seats in the 403-member Assembly. Meanwhile, SP improved its tally to 111 from 47 seats that it won last time.

(With agency inputs)