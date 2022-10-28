Azam Khan Disqualified From Uttar Pradesh Assembly After Conviction In Hate Speech Case

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was disqualified from membership of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Friday, October 28. The development comes a day after Khan along with two others was convicted by a special MP/MLA court in the state in a hate speech case. Khan was sentenced to 3 years in prison and fined Rs 2000.

Asam Khan disqualified from UP Assembly

The Representation of the People Act says that anyone sentenced to imprisonment of two years or more shall be disqualified "from the date of such conviction" and remain disqualified for another six years after serving time in jail. The Speaker can start the disqualification proceedings either suo motu or after receiving an application on this.

After Khan's sentencing, many from the political front had demanded his disqualification from the Assembly. Akhan Saxena, from the Bharatiya Janata Party, even wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner. However, sources in the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer said the disqualification of a sitting MLA is decided by the Assembly Speaker.

Post which, the Office of UP Assembly Speaker released a statement, which read, "SP leader and Rampur MLA Azam Khan disqualified from the membership of the UP Legislative Assembly."

Hate speech case against Azam Khan

Delivering the speech in 2019 at a rally in Rampur, Khan used the words 'Criminals' for BJP leaders and also called on the people to take 'Intequam' (Revenge) against PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath. He said the Muslims had suffered a lot during the BJP rule from 2014 - 2019 and thus made repeated requests to take revenge against PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath.

A case was filed against Khan in Rampur in April 2019, for allegedly making objectionable comments against the Uttar Pradesh CM and the then District Magistrate of Rampur, Aunjaneya Kumar Singh. The case was registered under sections 153a (promoting enmity between two groups), 505-1 (statement conducing to public mischief) of IPC along with sections 125 of the Representation of People Act 1951.