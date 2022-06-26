After losing strongholds Rampur and Azamgarh, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan suggested that the recently conducted Lok Sabha byelections may have been rigged. Bypolls were held in Rampur and Azamgarh as Khan and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav vacated the seats after being elected to the UP state Assembly.

In the by-election results that were declared today, SP's Asim Raja - a close aide of Azam Khan - lost to BJP's Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi by over 42,000 votes. In Azamgarh, which was previously represented by Akhilesh Yadav, BJP's Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' defeated SP leader Dharmendra Yadav by a margin of 8,679 votes.

Reacting to the unprecedented defeat, SP leader Khan, hinting at a conspiracy, said, "The bypolls cannot be termed as elections. We got six votes in a polling station of 900 voters, when majority of the electorate are Muslims. In another area, dominated by Muslims we got only one vote."

#WATCH | Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's angry response when asked about his party’s loss in the Rampur Lok Sabha by-poll pic.twitter.com/eKaNEIR7q4 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 26, 2022

Khan had won the Rampur seat in 2019 defeating BJP's actress-turned-politician Jaya Prada Nahata by a margin of over one lakh votes.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had won the Azamgarh seat in the 2019 elections after defeating the current winner BJP's Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' by a margin of 2,59,874 votes. In 2014, SP founder Mulayam Singh won the same seat defeating BJP's Ramakant Yadav.

PM Modi lauds BJP's bypoll win in Rampur & Azamgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the bypoll win in Rampur, Azamgarh was 'historic' and called it an acknowledgement of the wide-scale support for the double-engine govt at the Centre and in UP. He also thanked the people and the party workers for their support and efforts.

The by-poll wins in Azamgarh and Rampur are historic. It indicates wide-scale acceptance and support for the double engine Governments at the Centre and in UP. Grateful to the people for their support. I appreciate the efforts of our Party Karyakartas. @BJP4UP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 26, 2022

CM Yogi Adityanath credits PM Modi for poll victory

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attributed the monumental victory to PM Modi. Taking to Twitter, CM Yogi credited the win to the double-engine government's welfare initiatives and the party workers' efforts.

He said, "The victory in the by-election in Rampur Lok Sabha seat is a seal of public's faith in the double engine BJP government on public welfare policies under the successful leadership of respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. This victory is dedicated to all the hardworking workers of the BJP. Thanks, people of Azamgarh! (sic)"

(Image: ANI)