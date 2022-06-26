Last Updated:

'Cannot be termed as elections' | Azam Khan Fumes After SP Loses Bastions Rampur & Azamgarh In Lok Sabha Bypolls

After losing strongholds Rampur and Azamgarh, Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan suggested that the recently conducted Lok Sabha bypolls may have been rigged.

Azam Khan

After losing strongholds Rampur and Azamgarh, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan suggested that the recently conducted Lok Sabha byelections may have been rigged. Bypolls were held in Rampur and Azamgarh as Khan and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav vacated the seats after being elected to the UP state Assembly. 

 

In the by-election results that were declared today, SP's Asim Raja - a close aide of Azam Khan - lost to BJP's Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi by over 42,000 votes. In Azamgarh, which was previously represented by Akhilesh Yadav, BJP's Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' defeated SP leader Dharmendra Yadav by a margin of 8,679 votes.

Reacting to the unprecedented defeat, SP leader Khan, hinting at a conspiracy, said, "The bypolls cannot be termed as elections. We got six votes in a polling station of 900 voters, when majority of the electorate are Muslims. In another area, dominated by Muslims we got only one vote."

Khan had won the Rampur seat in 2019 defeating BJP's actress-turned-politician Jaya Prada Nahata by a margin of over one lakh votes. 

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had won the Azamgarh seat in the 2019 elections after defeating the current winner BJP's Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' by a margin of 2,59,874 votes. In 2014, SP founder Mulayam Singh won the same seat defeating BJP's Ramakant Yadav.  

PM Modi lauds BJP's bypoll win in Rampur & Azamgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the bypoll win in Rampur, Azamgarh was 'historic' and called it an acknowledgement of the wide-scale support for the double-engine govt at the Centre and in UP. He also thanked the people and the party workers for their support and efforts.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "The bypoll wins in Rampur and Azamgarh are historic," and said that it indicates "the wide-scale support for the double-engine governments at the Centre and in UP".  PM Modi also thanked the people and the party workers for their support and efforts.

CM Yogi Adityanath credits PM Modi for poll victory

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attributed the monumental victory to PM Modi. Taking to Twitter, CM Yogi credited the win to the double-engine government's welfare initiatives and the party workers' efforts.

He said, "The victory in the by-election in Rampur Lok Sabha seat is a seal of public's faith in the double engine BJP government on public welfare policies under the successful leadership of respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. This victory is dedicated to all the hardworking workers of the BJP. Thanks, people of Azamgarh! (sic)"

