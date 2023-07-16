Azam Khan Granted Bail After Conviction In Rampur Hate Speech Case

Azam Khan, a senior member of the Samajwadi Party, was convicted to two years in prison on Saturday, July 15 by a Rampur court in a hate speech case filed during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. As soon as the verdict of the Rampur court was delivered, the attorney for Khan moved for the bail of his client which was granted by the court.

Khan had been found guilty three times in the previous six months. In one of the cases, his appeal against the decision of the lower court was accepted, and he was found not guilty.

Khan, 74, was found guilty by Judge Shobhit Bansal and received a two-year prison term. According to Joint Director of Prosecution Shiv Prakash Pandey, the former minister for Uttar Pradesh was also given a punishment of Rs. 2,500.

At a rally in the Dhamora region on April 8, 2019, during the Lok Sabha elections, Khan is accused of giving an inflammatory statement that targeted the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, the then-Rampur district election officer, and the Election Commission.

Amarnath Tiwari, a prosecutor, stated that Anil Kumar Chauhan, head of the video surveillance team, had filed a complaint against Azam Khan.

Khan was found guilty in another hate speech case by an MP-MLA court in Rampur last year after he spoke at a public gathering in the village of Khatanagaria of the Milak Kotwali area in 2019. After receiving a three-year prison sentence, he lost his eligibility to serve in the UP legislature.

A sessions court, however, overruled the decision of the lower court in May 2023.

For the past 27 months, the former Samajwadi Party MP has been detained in connection with multiple cases, including one involving alleged land grabbing. He received temporary bail from the Supreme Court and was released in May of last year, the PTI reported.

Azam Khan may be given bail in the case under 389 CrPC, prosecutor Amarnath Tiwari stated following the verdict's announcement on Saturday.

According to a PTI report, the provision allows that pending any appeal by a convicted person, the appellate court may, for reasons to be recorded by it in writing, can order the suspension of sentence and grant bail, provided the sentence should not exceed three years.

'Y Category' replaced with provisional security

The Uttar Pradesh government revoked the 'Y-category' security cover given to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, citing the fact that it was unnecessary, with his party calling the move "unfortunate." Sansar Singh, the additional superintendent of police in Rampur, stated that they had received a letter from Lucknow's security headquarters stating that Khan, a 10-term MLA from Rampur, did not require the Y-category security.

He said that his security had been removed in accordance with the directive. Khan's home on the Jail Road, which used to be humming with political activity but was now devoid of any uniformed men, bore little resemblance to its heyday. According to the ASP, Khan was assigned three shooters who were stationed at his home around-the-clock as part of the Y-category protection.

Khan was provided with "provisional security," according to the police, a day after the Uttar Pradesh government removed his Y-category security protection.

Azam Khan has received security coverage at the district level, according to Additional Superintendent of Police (of Rampur) Sansar Singh.

The officer said that after a second review, it was decided to provide Khan with district-level security coverage.