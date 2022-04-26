Azam Khan Meets Congress' Pramod Krishnam In Jail Post Snubbing SP Delegation; Sparks Buzz

In a key development on Monday, Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam met senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan at the Sitapur Jail. This assumes significance amid speculation that he is upset with SP for not having effectively stood by him during his incarceration period. A 10-time MLA from Rampur, Khan has been in jail since February 2020 in connection with a number of cases. While the Rampur legislator interacted with Akhilesh Yadav's uncle Shivpal Yadav who heads the PSP-L, he refused to meet an SP delegation led by MLA Ravidas Mehrotra on April 24.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Acharya Pramod Krishnam remarked, "I did not meet Azam Khan to form a strategy. I had come to ascertain his well-being. I feel that Azam Khan has been oppressed. The head of the UP government- Yogi Adityanath Ji is a saint. He is a Yogi and Sanyasi. A Sanyasi has a big heart. It is an injustice that an innocent person has been oppressed during his rule. I talked to him for a long time. He gave me dates to eat. I gifted him the ( Bhagavad) Gita. The Gita is a book of justice and truth."

He elaborated, "If he was kept in custody for the theft of goats, chicken and liquor bottles, it is against humanity. I feel that Azam Khan's biggest crime is that he is a Muslim. Today, it has become a crime to be a Muslim in this country". Krishnam's visit is crucial as he is perceived to be a close confidante of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

SP faces ire

On April 10, Azam Khan's media in-charge Fasahat Ali Khan Sanu levelled serious allegations against Akhilesh Yadav and lamented that he had visited the Rampur MLA in jail only once. He endorsed UP CM Yogi Adityanath's charge during the election campaign that Yadav doesn't want Khan to be released from prison as it would pose a threat to his position as the SP president. Lambasting Yadav for not talking about Khan in public anymore, he expressed disappointment that the former had decided to become the Leader of Opposition in the UP Assembly.