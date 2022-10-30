'Azam Khan Staunch Opponent Of Communal Forces': Akhilesh Defends His Disqualified Neta

After a special MP/MLA court in Uttar Pradesh convicted Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan in a hate speech case, sentencing him to nine years in prison, post which he was disqualified from the membership of the UP legislative assembly, former CM Akhilesh Yadav has now come to the defence of his disqualified neta. The SP chief attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by accusing it of harassing Azam Khan with false cases.

"Mohammad Azam Khan stands in the eyes of the BJP government because he is a staunch opponent of communal forces and is committed to democracy and socialism. He has a special interest in creative work. Mohammad Azam Khan has been a leader of the constant struggle for the constitution and secularism," Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said.

Attacking BJP, the former UP CM and Leader of the Opposition, Yadav said that the saffron party is miffed that Azam Khan made high-end education institutions in UP's Rampur. Adding further, he said that rather than appreciating the work, the BJP government was bent on destroying the "Vishwa Vidyalaya".

"The BJP is annoyed that Azam Khan made a high-end educational institution, Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur, which gave an opportunity to youths of the area to progress. Instead of appreciating the great work, the BJP government was bent on destroying the Vishwa Vidyalaya itself," Yadav said. "How many false cases were filed against Mohammad Azam Khan? BJP is engaged in demolishing Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar University," he added.

'Conspiracy to sideline Azam Khan from politics will come down heavily on BJP': Akhilesh Yadav

Stating that the spirit of animosity has no place in a democracy, Akhilesh said, "In a democracy, the ruling party and the opposition have equal roles." He also warned the BJP saying that the conspiracy hatched by the ruling party to sideline Azam Khan will come down heavily on them.

"Mohammad Azam Khan is not an ordinary person, he has been MLA from Rampur ten times, MP thrice, Minister in the state government many times, and Leader of the Opposition has also been there. The BJP's conspiracy to sideline him in politics will come down heavily on them. The people of the state will never tolerate the immoral conduct of the BJP," Akhilesh Yadav said.

Hate speech case against Azam Khan

Delivering the speech in 2019 at a rally in Rampur, Khan used the words 'criminals' for BJP leaders and also called on the people to take 'Intequam' (Revenge) against PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath. He said the Muslims had suffered a lot during the BJP rule from 2014-2019 and thus made repeated requests to take 'revenge' against PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath.

A case was filed against Khan in Rampur in April 2019, for allegedly making objectionable comments against the Uttar Pradesh CM and the then District Magistrate of Rampur, Aunjaneya Kumar Singh. The case was registered under sections 153a (promoting enmity between two groups), 505-1 (statement conducing to public mischief) of IPC along with sections 125 of the Representation of People Act 1951.

(With inputs from ANI)