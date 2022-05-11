Azam Khan's Woes Likely To Compound As ED Seeks Details Of His 'illegally Occupied' Land

The legal woes of incarcerated Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan are likely to increase as the ED asked for details of properties illegally possessed by him, sources revealed. As per an order of the Rampur administration accessed by Republic TV, a team of 9 members has been formed to start the verification process in this regard. This includes Naib Tehsildar Shiv Prakash Saroj, Revenue Inspectors Darbari Lal Sharma and Sanjay Gangwar and accountants Premlal, Fatehpal, Mukesh, Nareshpal Singh, Ravi Kumar and Satyendra Prakash Sharma.

A day earlier, the Allahabad High Court granted him bail in a case related to the alleged grabbing of enemy property for his Jauhar University project. In September last year, the ED had quizzed Azam Khan in the Sitapur Jail amid aspersions over the source of money used for the establishment of the aforesaid varsity and purported illegal occupation of land. While he has secured bail in 86 cases so far, he will stay in prison as a Rampur district court issued a warrant against him in another case last week. Khan won the Rampur Assembly seat for the 10th time despite being behind the bars since February 2020.

Azam Khan 'miffed' with SP

On April 10, Azam Khan's media in-charge Fasahat Ali Khan Sanu levelled serious allegations against Akhilesh Yadav and lamented that he had visited the 10-time Rampur MLA in jail only once. He endorsed UP CM Yogi Adityanath's charge during the election campaign that Yadav doesn't want Khan to be released from prison as it would pose a threat to his position as the SP president. Lambasting Yadav for not talking about Khan in public anymore, he expressed disappointment that the former had decided to become the Leader of Opposition in the UP Assembly.

Maintaining that SP secured 111 seats in the recently concluded Assembly election because of Azam Khan, his media in-charge said, "This is not my angst, but the angst of crores of weak people, i.e Muslims. We cast our vote, roll out the red carpet, go to jail, get sentenced and you become the Leader of Opposition! We made you and your father the CM 4 times. But you can't make Azam Khan the Leader of Opposition? I expressed this angst". The speculation that Khan is miffed with SP gained traction after he refused to meet a party delegation while he met PSP(L) chief Shivpal Yadav and Congress' Acharya Pramod Krishnam.