B Sriramulu, K Sudhakar Content With Karnataka Cabinet Rejig; Refute Bad Blood Rumours

Following a minor Cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka, B Sriramulu on Tuesday expressed contentment with the minor rejig in which the portfolio of Health was shifted from him and allocated to Dr K Sudhakar. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa entrusted Sriramulu with the key Social Welfare department, hitherto handled by Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol in addition to the Public Works department.

Speaking to reporters, Sriramulu refuted conjecture that there was any bad blood due to the decision. Official sources had earlier said that Yediyurappa picked Sudhakar as he is a Medical doctor by qualification and has been handling COVID-19 related responsibilities. Welcoming the decision, Sriramulu said that controlling COVID-19 would become easier with both the Medical Education and Health Ministry portfolios now with Sudhakar.

"Our Chief Minister spoke to both of us and told us to do good work in the state. I had requested the CM to allot me the social welfare department before Cabinet formation itself. I am happy and have assumed the office of the Social Welfare Department. It would be better to for COVID-19 management if both Medical education and Health Ministry are with one person, therefore, it has been given to Dr Sudhakar," Sriramulu said.

Meanwhile, expressing happiness with the decision Dr K Sudhakar said that Sriramulu being a senior and more experienced politician has received the important portfolios, while both the Health and Medical Education being in hands of one Minister was a very common phenomenon.

"Sriramulu is a senior politician. Due to some reasons and elections in other States we couldn't expand the Cabinet. In all states, health and medical education are in the hands of one minister. The CM has assigned a good portfolio to Sriramulu, social welfare is an important department. The CM also expressed the hope that we both will be able to manage the portfolios assigned to us efficiently," Dr Sudhakar said.

However, the Chief Minister taking back the Backward Classes Welfare Department, the additional portfolio that Sriramulu was holding, has come as a surprise. As the re-allocation of portfolios were declared, Sriramlu met Yediyurappa at his official residence.

