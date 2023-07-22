Baadme Bataungi: Priyanka Gandhi's Failed Attempt To Read Out BJP's 'scam List' In MP

The Congress general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, recently held a rally in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, intending to launch a scathing attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan. However, the event took an unexpected turn when Priyanka found herself in not one but two embarrassing situations that caught the attention of both the audience and social media.

Fumbling for the 'list of scams'

At the Gwalior rally, Priyanka Gandhi accused the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh of being entangled in corruption and claimed to possess a long list of scams and wrongdoings committed by the ruling party. However, when it came time to list out the alleged scams, the Congress leader encountered an awkward moment.

"I have a very long list of scams with me," she asserted, attempting to search for the said list on her dais. As she struggled to locate the list among the papers before her, Priyanka's confidence wavered. "The list is so long that one cannot even remember all of them," she claimed.

Despite her efforts, Priyanka Gandhi eventually failed to produce the list of purported scams, and with a smile, she promised to share the information later. "Baadme bataungi, (I will take it out later tell you) as I am not able to find it now," she said. Her inability to substantiate her claims raised eyebrows and left some questioning the credibility of her allegations.

Only 1,600 unemployed in MP: Gandhi

Another portion of Priyanka's speech during the Gwalior rally has gone viral on the internet, stirring a different kind of reaction. In an attempt to attack the Madhya Pradesh government on the issue of unemployment, Priyanka Gandhi stated, "Today, 1,600 youths are unemployed in the state."

However, what was meant to be a critical remark aimed at the Shivraj government turned into unintended praise, as netizens quickly pointed out that the figure of 1,600 unemployed individuals seems relatively low for a state with a population of over 7 crore people. This inadvertent blunder sparked a social media frenzy, with users sarcastically suggesting that such low unemployment rates should be seen as an accomplishment for the state's leadership rather than a point of criticism.

As per Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, only 1600 people are unemployed in Madhya Pradesh, while the population of MP is nearly 8.5 crores.



This is a great achievement for Shivraj Mama😜 @ChouhanShivraj #MPElection2023 #ShivrajSinghChouhan pic.twitter.com/hXxyZihhnG — Political Views (@PoliticalViewsO) July 21, 2023

In the world of politics, public speaking engagements are crucial opportunities for leaders to connect with their audience and convey their message effectively. However, Priyanka's recent rally in Gwalior demonstrated the importance of thorough preparation and fact-checking before making allegations or statements, as even minor missteps can quickly escalate into major embarrassments.