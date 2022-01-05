Baba Ramdev Condemns PM Modi’s Security Breach In Punjab; Calls It 'shameful'

Underlining that PM Narendra Modi is the representative of India, Baba Ramdev condemned the major lapses in his security in Punjab on Wednesday. Calling it unfortunate as well as shameful, the Patanjali co-founder and Yoga guru urged all countrymen to condemn it.

"No matter how much we condemn it, it is less," he said, speaking to the media. In a massive development in Punjab, PM Modi was forced to skip his Ferozepur rally as his security was compromised after arriving in the state. His convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes due to a road blockade in the state.

BJP says Congress hates Modi, but they tried harming PM

The BJP represented by spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi and leader Smriti Irani reiterated that never before in the history of the country has a state government "knowingly constructed a scenario" where the Prime Minister will be brought to harm. "As citizens of India, I am sure the nation shares the outrage on the incident. We know that Congress hates Narendra Modi but today they tried to harm the Prime Minister of India," said Irani.

Underlining the poor law and order situation in Punjab under Congress, she added, "Such is the situation that the DGP said that he is incapable of providing security to the Prime Minister. Such is the state that the security run followed for the head of the state was dismantled so as PM Modi can be brought to harm."

Meanwhile, the Congress-led Punjab Government has refuted all claims. Chief Minister of State Charanjit Singh Channi claimed that all security arrangements had been made for PM's visit. The CM further claimed that while he was supposed to receive PM Modi, he refrained from doing so since two of his staff members tested positive for COVID.

Major lapse in PM Modi's security

The Ministry of Home Affairs has released a statement in the incident. "The PM’s schedule and travel plan were communicated well in advance to Punjab Government. As per procedure, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready. Also in view of the contingency plan, Punjab Government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed."

The Ministry of Home Affairs taking cognizance of this serious security lapse has sought a detailed report from the state government. The Punjab government has also been asked to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action.