Baba Ramdev Condemns Sadhvi Pragya's Torture; Asserts 'truth Shall Always Win In The End'

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev has slammed the Opposition leaders who allegedly 'wanted to defame Hindu religion and forcefully coin the term Bhagwa Atankwaad (Hindu Terrorism)' by framing Sadhvi Pragya in the Malegoan blast case. Ramdev's condemnation comes after Sadhvi Pragya revealed the first-hand account of the agony and atrocities that she suffered at the hands of those who wanted to coin the term 'Bhagwa Atankwaad'.

Ramdev, while speaking with Republic TV exclusively on Friday, expressed utter disappointment at those who were born as Hindus and still wanted to defame the religion for some vested interests.

"Bhagwa is a symbol of nationalism, humanity, spiritualism, and universal brotherhood and oneness. Show me one village or a hamlet which would say Hindu Terrorism exists here. But there are countries who say if you don't follow Islam then you will be beheaded. I am not against Islam or any other religion as I believe in oneness. It's a matter of shame that those people who were born in Hindu religion, but still want to connect the religion to terrorism. It's shocking how there are officers right from top to bottom who want to defame the Hindu religion," he said.

Ramdev also spoke about how the people who are harassing Republic Media Network for relentlessly pursuing cases against the interest of those in power.

"They are plotting against the Hindu religion. The way the officers tortured Sadhvi Pragya and the way these officers have been a part of the top hierarchy, it's a political, religious, societal sin and it will not end well. Sinners will meet their end. Sin might succeed in the beginning but truth shall always win in the end. So those who are harassing Republic Media Network, those sending notices upon notices to Republic and considering it as an act of bravery, those who tortured Sadhvi Pragya and connected her to terrorism will meet their end. Hindu religion can never feed on terrorism. We have non-violence ingrained in us. We are deep-rooted in love, non-violence and the belief of Vasudaiv Kutumbakam. So Hindus can never be a threat to anyone. But those who are trying to frame the religion need to be eradicated."

Sadhvi Pragya narrates her agony

Ramdev's criticisms were in the backdrop of Sadhvi Pragya's revelation that Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh inflicted third-degree torture on her to an extent that she suffered numerous life-threatening injuries. While giving the horrific accounts of the torture inflicted on her, Sadhvi Pragya said Parambir Singh grabbed the belts of other policemen and physically hit her continuously that she collapsed.

"He did not stop at that, he continued beating me and torturing me even after I collapsed and lay unconscious on the floor. Then they discreetly took me to some hospital and when the hospital submitted the report, it stated that my lungs are damaged due to the brutal assault by the policemen. I used to be physically fit but today my state is such that I struggle to even walk independently. I manage to walk a few steps and then there are days when I am bedridden for days because my spinal cord has been damaged and I have been facing several other health issues due to the torture that I will never be able to become fit again."

