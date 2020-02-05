Baba Ramdev Adds Museum, Research Centre & University Pitch For Ayodhya Mandir Eco-system

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of a trust for the development of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev congratulated him and Home Minister Amit Shah for taking such a historic decision and allocating 67 acres of land for the construction of the Shri Ram temple.

The Yoga Guru also took to his official Twitter handle and extended his congratulations to PM Modi and HM Shah. In his video message, Baba Ramdev also stated that PM Modi is India's first Prime Minister who proudly calls himself a 'Hindu.'

Baba Ramdev's tweet roughly translates as "I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for allocating 67 acres of land for the construction of a Ram Temple. PM Modi is India's first such Prime Minister who feels proud of calling himself a 'Hindu. Along with Ram Mandir, the place should also have a world-class museum, a research center, and a world-class university where people from all over the world can come and learn about Indian culture."

PM Modi on Mandir Trust

While addressing the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of a trust for the development of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He stated that the trust will be called as 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra'. The Prime Minister in his statement also informed about the UP Government agreeing to give 5 acres of land to Sunni Central Waqf Board.

PM Modi said, "I am specially present here to give information about a very important issue. This issue is close to my heart just like crores of Indians. I consider it to be my privilege to talk on this subject. This issue is connected to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi. This issue is regarding the construction of a grand Ram temple on the birthplace of Shri Ram. On November 9, I was in Punjab for the opening of the Kartarpur corridor. In this holy atmosphere, I learned about the historic judgment of the SC. In this judgment, the SC had said that Ram Lalla Virajman has the authority over both the inner and outer courtyard of the disputed site."

He added, "It had called also asked the Centre and the state to coordinate and hand over 5 acres land to the Sunni Central Waqf Board. I am happy to announce that in today’s Cabinet meeting, important decisions have been taken in this regard keeping in mind the observations of the SC. In line with the SC judgment, an independent trust called ‘Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra' has been formed. This trust will be empowered to take decisions about the construction of the Ram temple. The UP government has agreed to hand over 5 acres of land to the Sunni Central Waqf Board."

