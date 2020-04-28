Babita Phogat Backs Arnab Goswami, Condemns Congress For 'double-pronged Attack'

Olympian and CWG gold medalist Babita Phogat has strongly backed Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami for raising valid, justified, and pertinent questions and strongly condemned Congress and Maharashtra government for the double-pronged attack on him.

"We fully stand by with Arnab Goswami for his courageous journalism and raising the right questions at the right time. These attacks on him are an attack on the media as a whole and democracy. The double-pronged attack - first in the middle of Wednesday night through goons and then by a 12-hour illegal questioning through Police are highly uncalled for and deplorable. I strongly condemn these acts and totally support Arnab Goswami in his fight for asking the right questions. He is among the most respected and commanding journalists of the nation. Their efforts to malign or harm him will fail because not only me but people are with him. He is the most popular and strongest journalist of the nation," Babita Phogat told Republic TV in an exclusive interview on Tuesday.

'We are all with Goswamiji'

She said it exposed those who could never tolerate criticism and believed in attacking and framing those who dare to question them. "Had they questioned the criminals and terrorists of the nation for 12 hours, a lot of crime would have curtailed and terror countered. But framing 200 FIR against Arnab reminds us of Emergency of 1975 when press freedom was curtailed by the same political forces. They are doing the same thing again. We will not let this happen again. We are all with Goswami ji," she said.

