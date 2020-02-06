Babu Lal Marandi Expels JVM MLA For Anti Party Activities; JVM To Merge With BJP

JVM President Babu Lal Marandi has expelled JVM MLA Pradeep Yadav from the primary membership of the party. Yadav who represents Podaiya assembly constituency in Jharkhand was served a show-cause notice for indulging in anti-party activities.

The expulsion notification states that since Pradeep Yadav failed to give a reply to the show-cause notice within 48 hours, he has been expelled from the party.

General secretary of JVM Abhay Kumar Singh while speaking to media in Ranchi said that "Our party won in three assembly constituencies in the recently concluded Jharkhand Assembly polls, but after the election, two of our party MLAs were indulging in anti-party activities. A few days back we had expelled party MLA from Mandar, Bandhu Tirki for anti-party activity."

He added, "Now we have expelled Pradeep Yadav from the party since he failed to reply to the show-cause notice which was served to him on 4th February. He was constantly in touch with Congress party leaders. Henceforth, in consultation, with JVM President Babu Lal Marandi, the party has decided to expel him from the party on disciplinary grounds."

Republic TV tried contacting Pradeep Yadav for his reaction but his phone was switched off.

Marandi's role in Jharkhand politics

JVM bagged only 3 assembly seats in the recently concluded Jharkhand assembly elections. After the formation of the JMM-Congress-led government, Jharkhand's first Chief Minister and JVM President Babu Lal Marandi was marginalized in Jharkhand's politics.

Babu Lal Marandi, the first BJP Chief Minister of Jharkhand, was a part of the BJP since its inception. He had left the BJP in 2006 and formed JVM.

Babu Lal Marandi agrees to join BJP

After the BJP lost its government in Jharkhand, the Saffron party started sending feelers to Marandi to come back to BJP, which Marandi has readily agreed to after meeting BJP President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Marandi after joining BJP is likely to be made the leader of the Opposition in the Jharkhand assembly as the BJP is looking for a prominent tribal face to counter Hemant Soren. In the recently concluded Jharkhand assembly election, tribals had voted for the JMM-Congress combine.

Sources say Babu Lal Marandi has decided to merge JVM with the BJP very soon, which was being opposed by two other JVM MLAs Pradeep Yadav and Bandhu Tirki. For a smooth merger of JVM into BJP both the MLAs have been expelled from the party.

Both Tirki and Yadav are likely to join the Congress party.

