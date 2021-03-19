Babul Supriyo Alleges Attack By TMC; Says 'All Of This Will End On May 2 After BJP Wins'

As the election battle between BJP and TMC intensifies in poll-bound West Bengal, Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Friday morning alleged an attack by TMC goons. Stating that "hooliganism and nauseating behaviour" is the "true colour" of CM Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government, the Union Minister said that all of this will end when BJP will win West Bengal Assembly elections on May 2, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Baby Supriyo alleges attack by TMC

Taking to Twitter, Supriyo informed that he on Thursday night had stopped at Balwant Singh ka Dhaba in Bhawanipur for a late-night tea after campaigning, when a group led by North Kolkata Youth TMC secretary Wasim Ahmed started sloganeering from the other side of the car. The Union Minister further said that before he could step out from his vehicle, the TMC group had started sloganeering. It is important to note here that Babul Supriyo is one among 56 candidates from the saffron party for the first two poll phases in Bengal.

Political violence in Bengal

As the Bengal Assembly polls draw closer, increasing instances of political violence have been reported time and again. Earlier on March 6, BJP workers were injured in a crude bomb blast in Rampur village of South 24 Parganas district at night. These workers have alleged that the bomb was hurled at them by the TMC workers when they were returning from a wedding. Then in February, a few BJP workers were attacked by TMC goons in Jagatdal areas as well. On February 19, a BJP worker named Bikash Debnath was allegedly beaten up by TMC goons in Alipurduar in the poll-bound state when he was returning home, leaving him critically injured. As per the victim, 10 to 15 TMC workers attacked him and a complaint has been lodged with the police. BJP has alleged that it has lost nearly 130 of its workers over the last 2 years.

West Bengal elections

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will also go to the polls from May 2, 2021. CM Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. The BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming Bengal elections, with the Prime Minister also addressing mega-rallies there in recent weeks. The party has also been inducting a number of major TMC leaders on a regular basis and plans to hold at least 1500 rallies and assorted road-shows in total.