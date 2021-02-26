Babul Supriyo Counters CM Mamata's Ire against 8-phase Bengal Polls; Upholds EC's Decision

Babul Supriyo, the Union Minister of State for Environment Forest & Climate Change, on Friday spoke to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in the wake of the Election Commission's announcement that the West Bengal assembly elections to be held in eight phases. The Union Minister responded to CM Mamata Banerjee's allegations that the eight-phase election is being conducted at the behest of the Central leadership and to benefit the BJP in West Bengal. Babul Supriyo said it was essential for the elections to be held in more phases to have utmost security considering the prevalence of 'anarchy' in the state.

"Making this kind of allegation is not only attacking one of the most important pillars of democracy, something she has disregarded and killed in the last 10 years but also it gives a poor reflection of a Chief Minister who doesn't even know the actual condition of our state and how bad our law and order situation is," Babul Supriyo said.

"We would have loved to have the vote in 10 or 12 phases. But still, eight phases is pretty good because if you see the geography of West Bengal, the para-military forces take some time to move from one place to the other. So it's a good decision," he said while further stating that an eight-phase election was not just the BJP's wish but even the other parties including the Congress and the people of West Bengal too wanted the same.

While speaking with Republic TV earlier in the day, Union Minister Prahlad Patel too expressed his amusement over Mamata Banerjee's outrage against an eight-phase assembly election as against the six phases in the previous assembly election. "She had no problem when it was contested in six phases, but her stomach pains if two more phases added," he said while adding that number of phases in an election doesn't affect BJP's performance.

The Election Commission of India announced polling dates for the Assembly election for Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry. Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry will have a single-phase poll, whereas Assam and West Bengal Assembly election shall be conducted in three and eight phases respectively. The counting of votes for all the polls will take place on May 2. With 1,01,916 polling stations, West Bengal will go to polls for the 294 seat assembly on March 27 and the voting will be concluded in the last phase i.e. April 29.

West Bengal political situation

The political temperature in West Bengal is soaring high with the incidents of political violence, mudslinging and name-calling. The BJP has exuded confidence that it will cross the 200 seat mark, however, TMC via its poll strategist Prashant Kishore has contended that BJP will not cross double digits. The exodus from TMC with dozens of its members jumping ship to join BJP may also become a major hindrance for the ruling party. The BJP, on the other hand, has gone full throttle by dispatching its top leadership brass including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda among others to West Bengal to hold public rallies and election campaigning. The BJP has held several Parivartan Yatras as a part of its poll campaigning. The BJP has even dared CM Mamata Banerjee to announce her candidature from Nandigram alone if she is so confident of winning the constituency.

PM Modi during his visit to Hoogli in West Bengal also launched a scathing attack on the ruling TMC by saying that the development of West Bengal was not possible until the syndicate rules the state, the cut money culture and the administration's protection to goons continued.

