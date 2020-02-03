BJP MP Babul Supriyo Downplays 'isolated' Delhi Firings, Says 'don't Jump To Conclusions'

BJP MP Babul Supriyo on Monday has called the multiple shooting incidents in the national capital as "isolated incidents". He has urged people to not jump to conclusions. Alleging that in an election before 2014, a church was vandalised by burglars but BJP was blamed for it, he added that investigation will find out the real mind behind it.

"These are isolated incidents. FIR has been filed. No one should jump to any other conclusion. There must be some mind who is working behind this and creating confusion among people," Supriyo said. Earlier in the day, BJP MP Arjun Singh defended those accused in the violence. Claiming that no one was injured during the firing, the BJP MP while speaking to news agency ANI, said that the anger in the majority community is leading to such incident.

“15 saal Congress ki loot” newspaper advertisement lands EC notice at BJP's doorstep

Multiple shootings in Delhi

Just days ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, there have been multiple shooting incidents in Delhi. The first incident took place on January 30, when a person opened fire injuring a person in the Jamia Nagar area. Thereafter, another individual indulged in aerial firing near the Shaheen Bagh area on February 1, when the Union Budget was presented. While the accused were apprehended by the police, many opposition parties such as Congress blamed MoS Finance Anurag Thakur for creating the atmosphere of hate by his ‘Gun down traitors’ remark. There has been a third incident on Sunday night outside gate number 5 of Jamia Millia Islamia.

Shocker: BJP MP Arjun Singh justifies shooting incidents, says "youth are misled & angry"

Delhi Assembly Elections

Delhi polls will take place on February 8 and the result will be declared on February 11. BJP has fielded Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav against AAP chief and current CM Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency, and Congress has fielded former NSUI Delhi president Ramesh Sabharwal against him. While Congress is eyeing a comeback in the name of late CM Shiela Dikshit, BJP is contesting under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ruling AAP is seeking votes claiming their work in the sector of education, health and water in the past five years.

Alleged firing at Jamia: Delhi police registers FIR, Sections of IPC & Arms Act invoked

Delhi polls: 25 pc of AAP candidates, 20 pc BJP nominees have declared criminal cases, says ADR