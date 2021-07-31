Babul Supriyo Edits His 'quitting Politics' Post; Removes 'won't Join TMC, Cong' Statement

Bidding adieu to politics, Babul Supriyo in a Facebook post on Thursday had said that he was a 'one-player, one-party' man, and would not be switching to parties like the Trinamool Congress and the Indian National Congress. However, strangely within a few hours, the singer-turned politician deleted that bit from his post, making it clear that the two-time parliamentarian from Asansol might just make way to either of the parties, after leaving the side of the Bharatiya Janata Party. After not being given a berth in the union cabinet after the rejig on July 7, Babul Supriyo was miffed with the top brass of the BJP, and that purportedly led to his exit from politics, or at least from the BJP.

Babul Supriyo edits 'retirement' post

"Goodbye! I took the advice of father, mother, wife, and friends, and after hearing them all, I affirm that I am not going to any other party - TMC, Congress, CPIM, nowhere. I am confirming that nobody has called me. I am going nowhere. I am a one-team player! Have always supported one team #MohunBagan - Have been with only one party - BJP West Bengal. That’s it!!," he had written in his post on Facebook. This paragraph, however, is now missing from his long post on Facebook.

The edited post reads," Goodbye! I took the advice of my father, mother, wife, and friends, and after hearing them all, I affirm that I am going." The rest of the post, which he let be the same, read, "I have stayed for too long… I have helped somebody, have disappointed somebody. You people can best evaluate my work." he said in the post. He further in the post outlined that though he was leaving politics, he would continue doing work for society. "For doing social work, you need not be in politics," he wrote, adding that he would first take some time to 'build' himself.

It is pertinent to mention here that the singer-turned-politician in the post made it clear that his exit had a connection with his ouster from the cabinet. Speaking of the same, he said, "There is a big difference between 2014 and 2019. I don't want to panic and say something. I will leave the BJP high command to answer that. Their answer will bring peace to me as well."

In the first innings of the BJP-led NDA government, Supriyo served as a Minister of State for Urban Development, Housing, and Urban Poverty alleviation from November 2014 to July 2016, and Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises from July 2016 to May 2019. In 2019, when the second innings of the BJP-led NDA government began, Supriyo was given the Ministry of Environment, and he continued to serve as the Minister of State of the Ministry till the cabinet rejig on July 7.