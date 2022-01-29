Babul Supriyo Explains Defecting To TMC; 'Couldn't Have Been Part Of Bengal BJP Circus'

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Babul Supriyo, who had earlier quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said that he decided to resign from the party as he couldn't have been part of a 'circus called Bengal BJP'. The TMC leader said that people need not remind him of his decision to abandon BJP to join the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

Taking to Twitter, Babul Supriyo wrote, "Guys, don't waste time reminding me I joined @AITCofficial abandoning @BJP4India! Sorry, I couldn't have been part of a circus called @BJP4Bengal". He quoted Isaac Asimov's statement that read, "Never let your sense of morals prevent you from doing what is right". He added that he chose his 'right'.

Earlier in the day, Supriyo lashed out at the BJP for blaming Congress for looting the country for the past 70 years. He tweeted, "Congress has looted the Nation for 70 years" - that's what @BJP4India keeps saying but ironically & pretty amusingly, one after other @INCIndia leaders who were part of Congress are joining & joining & joining the BJP with fanfare & ceremonies !! Ideology !! Huh (sic)".

Babul Supriyo laughed at the irony of BJP welcoming the Congress leaders despite criticising them of the flaws.

Babul Supriyo quits BJP to join TMC

Earlier on September 18, former Union minister Babul Supriyo joined West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress in Kolkata. Making the announcement of Babul Supriyo joining the party, TMC had tweeted, “Today, in the presence of National General Secretary @abhishekaitc and RS MP @derekobrienmp, former Union Minister and sitting MP @SuPriyoBabul joined the Trinamool family. We take this opportunity to extend a very warm welcome to him! (sic)”

Speaking of joining the TMC, Supriyo had told reporters, "I didn’t expect this development. It was an unexpected opportunity."

Babul Supriyo was a two-time MP from Asansol who has served as the Union minister of state for the environment. But, in a major reshuffle on July 7, he was dropped from the Cabinet. Prior to this, he was defeated by heavyweight TMC leader and state minister Arup Biswas from Tollygunge at the West Bengal Assembly elections.

