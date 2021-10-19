Babul Supriyo Formally Resigns As LS MP; Wants Suvendu's Father & Brother To Follow Suit

On Tuesday, BJP-turned-TMC leader Babul Supriyo met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and formally tendered his resignation as an MP of the Lower House. Thanking PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for reposing confidence in him during his stint in the saffron party, he maintained that he had no moral right to retain the Asansol seat anymore. On this occasion, he also demanded that West Bengal's Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari's father Sisir and Dibyendu should resign from their Lok Sabha seats too.

"I felt that if I am not a part of the party for whom I won the seat, then it is not right for me to retain that seat. Many people do so based on their moral values. I didn't want to. That's why I sought time from him. Earlier, he was busy. Today, he gave me time. He told me some inspiring things," former Union Minister Babul Supriyo remarked.

He added, "We share the same birthday and birth year. Outside politics, he (Suvendu Adhikari) has been a friend. But obviously, politically he has to say very harsh, cruel and hard-hitting things for me. Having said that, he should probably ask his father and brother to resign from their MP seats as they are no longer part of TMC. They have joined BJP. So I think morally it is not right to hold the seat which they won for TMC."

While Kanthi MP Sisir Adhikari had joined BJP on March 21, Tamluk parliamentarian Dibyendu Adhikari had confirmed receiving an invite to join the saffron party.

My heart is heavy as I had began my political career through BJP. I thank PM,party chief&Amit Shah. Confidence was shown in me. I'd left politics wholeheartedly.I thought that if I'm not a part of the party, I shouldn't keep seat for myself: Babul Supriyo after meeting LS Speaker pic.twitter.com/Lmr3toQkpH — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021

Babul Supriyo switches allegiance to TMC

A two-time MP from Asansol, Babul Supriyo served as a Union Minister of State for seven years until he was dropped during the Cabinet reshuffle in July this year. Subsequently, he took to Facebook on July 31 and announced his decision to quit politics and resign from his Lok Sabha seat. While his original post mentioned that he was not joining any other political party including TMC, Congress and CPI(M), this portion was deleted after a while giving rise to speculation that he was exploring other political options.

Confirming these rumours, he formally joined TMC on September 18 in the presence of party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien. Weighing in on this development, Suvendu Adhikari said, "We have definitely lost a member but I don't think that's going to impact the influence or the functioning of the party in the state in any manner." Pertinently, the singer-turned-politician had unsuccessfully contested the WB Assembly Election from Tollygunj and lost to TMC's Aroop Biswas by a margin of over 50,000 votes.