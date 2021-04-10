Babul Supriyo Heckled, Locket Chatterjee's Car Attacked As Phase 4 Polling Begins In WB

BJP leader Locket Chatterjee's car was allegedly vandalised by locals in Hooghly district as polling was underway during the fourth phase of assembly elections in West Bengal. Claiming that she was heckled by locals at polling booth no. 66 and that journalists were also attacked in the constituency, she demanded additional forces be sent to that constituency.

#WATCH BJP leader Locket Chatterjee's car attacked by locals in Hoogly during the fourth phase of West Bengal assembly elections #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/aQAgzWI94v — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021

An agitated Chatterjee dialled the Election Commission official while sitting in her car and complained about the incident. She alleged that a woman at the polling booth was instructing people to vote for TMC while the police took no action against her. The BJP candidate from the Chunchura constituency claimed the locals belonging to the minority community had attacked her after being provoked by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

#WATCH West Bengal: BJP leader Locket Chatterjee speaks to an Election Commission official over phone, says that she was attacked by locals at polling booth no.66 in Hooghly. She also says that journalists have been attacked too and demands that additional forces be sent here. pic.twitter.com/rrgGpFxfHT — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021

Visuals shared by ANI also showed severe damage to media vehicles covering the election news. Locket Chatterjee appealed to the EC to deploy more CRPF forces to curb the incidents of political violence in the state. “In light of what happened today, I would urge the people to come out in large number and vote to uproot the TMC,” she told reporters.

Babul Supriyo heckled in Tollygunge

Meanwhile, Union Minister Babul Supriyo was allegedly heckled by TMC supporters in the Tollygunge constituency, where he is contesting the elections from. Earlier in the day, the BJP leader had targetted north Bengal Minister Aroop Viswas over water scarcity and growing slums in the region. Supriyo exuded confidence that the BJP would win both Tollygunge and Bengal in the ongoing elections.

As phase four of the West Bengal Elections begin, some of the key constituencies are Bhawanipur, Tollygunge, and Singur. Out of 44 constituencies, nine are in Howrah, 10 in Hooghly, 11 in South 24 Parganas, five in Alipurduar, and nine in Cooch Behar.

In Hooghly, BJP MP Chatterjee is contesting against TMC MLA Asit Mazumdar, who has won the seat twice in 2011 and 2016, trouncing Naren Dey and Dr Pranab Kumar Ghosh from All India Forward Bloc. Chatterjee who had jumped ship to BJP in 2015 won the Hooghly seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Recently during phase-1 elections, Chatterjee alleged that she sustained an eye injury after some TMC workers allegedly threw colour at her at a Holi program in Kodalia.

In Tollygunge, the heart of the Bengali film industry, Babul Supriyo will take on sitting TMC minister Aroop Biswas. While Supriyo has defeated TMC’s Dola Sen in both 2014 and 2019 from the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency, Tollygunge has voted for Aroop Biswas in 2011 and 2016, trouncing CPM's candidates.