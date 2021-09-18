Babul Supriyo Joins TMC, Makes It Clear 'no Politics Of Vengeance' Against BJP

After announcing his political comeback with Trinamool Congress, former BJP leader Babul Supriyo in a press briefing on Saturday, 18 September 2021, made it clear that he is not going to profess the 'politics of vengeance'. Adding that he had no hard feelings against the BJP, he said that the decision to quit politics earlier was taken because he felt that his efforts to bring about development in West Bengal in the past seven years had come to a halt.

Babul Supriyo, after meeting BJP President JP Nadda in the month of August, had announced his retirement from politics. Calling himself a 'one-team player', Babul Supriyo had issued a detailed Facebook post where he stated that he would always be associated with only one party- the BJP- and asserted that he will not join any other political party. However, he later deleted the part, raising speculations.

'Everything happened in the past 3-4 days'

Babul Supriyo during the address said that the decision to join TMC was taken recently, and was not something pre-planned. "It all happened in the past 3-4 days," the former BJP leader said, adding that he had contacted TMC leader Derek O'Brian for his daughter's admission in a school, and thereafter, party supremo Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, the general secretary of the party contacted him. "I saw new opportunities coming", he said talking about the same.

The two-time parliamentarian also added that his near, and dear ones had for months been telling him that his decision to quit politics was wrong." I am very proud that I am correcting this wrong decision have tried to correct my wrong," the former Union Minister added, underlining that he was coming back to serve Bengal under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee. While he has already met Abhishek Banerjee, a meeting with Mamata Banerjee of the former BJP leader has been scheduled for Sunday, 19 September 2021.

Speaking further, Babul Supriyo added," I left politics wholeheartedly and I want to grab this opportunity wholeheartedly."

'Will not join any party'

Taking to his Facebook page in the month of August, Babul Supriyo had announced his retirement from politics. In the Facebook post, the two-time Lok Sabha parliamentarian from Asansol had written, "Goodbye! I took the advice of father, mother, wife, and friends, and after hearing them all, I affirm that I am not going to any other party - TMC, Congress, CPIM, nowhere. I am confirming that nobody has called me. I am going nowhere. I am a one-team player! Have always supported one team #MohunBagan - Have been with only one party - BJP West Bengal. That’s it!!"