Babul Supriyo Meets CM Mamata Banerjee After Joining TMC, Claims 'full Liberty Given'

Days after joining Trinamool Congress, former BJP leader Babul Supriyo on Monday met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Speaking to the media after meeting the West Bengal CM, the former BJP leader thanked the TMC supremo and party general secretary Abhishek Benerjee for giving him such a warm welcome to the Trinamool family. He added that the aunt-nephew duo had given him the full liberty to work in his own way for West Bengal, and its people.

Babul Supriyo, in the month of August, had announced his retirement from politics in a Facebook post and had even said that he won't be joining any party- a part which was later deleted by him. However, taking a U-turn, the singer-turned-politician on Saturday joined the TMC.

'Mamata Banerjee's words motivated me'

On Sunday, Babul Supiyo said that he was firm in his decision until he met TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee in Delhi. "Meeting them was something so special, different, that it forced me to change my firm decision in spite of knowing all the repercussions- the trolling that I was, and am being subjected to."

"It all happened in the past 3-4 days," the former BJP leader said, adding that he had contacted TMC leader Derek O'Brian for his daughter's admission in a school, and thereafter, Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee contacted him and they met. "I saw new opportunities coming", Babul Supriyo said. The former BJP leader had added," I am coming back to serve Bengal under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee."

'Will not join any party'

Taking to his Facebook page in the month of August, Babul Supriyo had announced his retirement from politics. In the Facebook post, the two-time Lok Sabha parliamentarian from Asansol had written, "Goodbye! I took the advice of father, mother, wife, and friends, and after hearing them all, I affirm that I am not going to any other party - TMC, Congress, CPIM, nowhere. I am confirming that nobody has called me. I am going nowhere. I am a one-team player! Have always supported one team #MohunBagan - Have been with only one party - BJP West Bengal. That’s it!!"