Babul Supriyo Pans BJP Post Becoming Minister: 'Why Can't WB MP Get Union Cabinet Berth?'

Lambasting BJP after taking oath as a Minister in the Mamata Banerjee-led Cabinet on Wednesday, Babul Supriyo claimed that he was ill-treated in the saffron party. In a media interaction, he questioned BJP on why an MP from West Bengal wasn't promoted to the Cabinet rank. A two-time MP from Asansol, Supriyo served as a Union Minister of State for 7 years until he was dropped during the reshuffle of the Union Council of Ministers in July 2021. He has now been allocated the portfolios of Information Technology and Tourism.

“I might have made some mistakes but I had given everything of mine (as the central minister) since 2014. I believe I was ill-treated. Why can’t anyone from West Bengal be a full-time Union minister? I did not take it lying down,” Babul Supriyo was quoted as saying by PTI.

He added, "The first feeling that comes to mind is gratitude. Because last year on the 7th of July, I and my family were utterly heartbroken. I felt utterly betrayed. My good work for Bengal and my Ministry, having a clean image was not something that was rewarded. I wanted to keep my head held high. On 7 July itself, I wanted to resign. I was going to the Speaker's House but I didn't get an appointment with him. He was busy so I had to wait. This is highly coincidental that on 3rd August I decided that I can't wait any longer and my decision should be out in the open."

Thanking WB CM Mamata Banerjee and TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Supriyo said "I am very happy they gave me a very prestigious seat like Ballygunge. Yes, there were challenges. But with the faith reposed in me, it was my duty to do my best to win that seat". Taking to Twitter earlier, he lashed out at BJP and predicted that all its candidates will lose in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

BJP wil be wiped out frm WB•I am extremely happy where I am•Have some shame, u even lost Asansol by 3 lac votes which I had won by 2 lac, a swing of 5 lac..!!They voted me&my work which was beyond your dirty 70:30 agenda!Accept it&mark my words, ur MPs will all lose in 2024 — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) August 3, 2022

Babul Supriyo switches allegiance to TMC

Babul Supriyo had unsuccessfully contested the 2021 WB Assembly Election from Tollygunj and lost to TMC's Aroop Biswas by a margin of over 50,000 votes. Miffed after being left out of the Union government a few months later, he took to Facebook and announced his decision to quit politics and resign from his Lok Sabha seat. While his original post mentioned that he was not joining any other political party including TMC, Congress and CPI(M), this portion was deleted after a while giving rise to speculation that he was exploring other political options.

Confirming these rumours, he formally joined TMC on September 18, 2021, in the presence of Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien. Weighing in on this development, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari said, "We have definitely lost a member but I don't think that's going to impact the influence or the functioning of the party in the state in any manner". In the 2022 by-election to the Ballygunge Assembly seat, the singer-turned-politician beat his nearest opponent Saira Shah Halim by a margin of 20,228 votes.