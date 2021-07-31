Babul Supriyo Quits Politics And Will Resign As MP; Lists Cabinet Ouster As A Reason

Weeks after being ousted from the Union cabinet, Babul Supriyo on Saturday announced he was bidding goodbye to politics. Taking to his official Facebook handle, the singer-turned-politician vividly stated that he is a 'one-team, one-party player', and has no plans of switching to opposition parties like the Trinamool Congress or Indian National Congress, as may have been speculated from his sudden exit. He has mentioned, however, that he is resigning as a Member of Parliament.

Babul Supriyo bids adieu to politics

In the Facebook post, the two-time Lok Sabha parliamentarian from Asansol wrote, "Goodbye! I took the advice of father, mother, wife, and friends, and after hearing them all, I affirm that I am not going to any other party - TMC, Congress, CPIM, nowhere. I am confirming that nobody has called me. I am going nowhere. I am a one-team player! Have always supported one team #MohunBagan - Have been with only one party - BJP West Bengal. That’s it!!

Reiterating that he is leaving the space, he added, "I have stayed for too long… I have helped somebody, have disappointed somebody. You people can best evaluate my work." he said in the post. He further in the post outlined that though he was leaving politics, he would continue doing work for society. "For doing social work, you need not be in politics," he wrote, adding that he would first take some time to 'build' himself.

'I pray for forgiveness from BJP': Babul Supriyo

In the post, pointing out that he is 'eternally' grateful to BJP leaders like President JP Nadda, Babul Supriyo said, "I will never forget their love and so I can’t go to them, I don’t have the audacity to go to them and say this. He added, "I have decided what I will do, I had decided long back so if I go now they may feel am bargaining and when that is not right I don’t want them to have the wrong idea. I only pray they don’t misunderstand me."

The singer-turned-politician, however, made it clear that his exit had a connection with his ouster from the cabinet. Speaking of the same, he said, "There is a big difference between 2014 and 2019. I don't want to panic and say something. I will leave the BJP high command to answer that. It will bring peace to me as well."

In the first innings of the BJP-led NDA government, Supriyo served as a Minister of State for Urban Development, Housing, and Urban Poverty alleviation from November 2014 to July 2016, and Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises from July 2016 to May 2019. In 2019, when the second innings of the BJP-led NDA government began, Supriyo was given the Ministry of Environment, and he continued to serve as the Minister of State of the Ministry till the cabinet rejig on July 7.

Full text of Babul Supriyo's post announcing he's quitting politics

The following is Facebook's translation of Babul Supriyo's post in Bengali announcing his decision to quit politics:

"I am going..

Goodbye...

Heard everything from everyone - Father, (mother) wife, daughter, two dear friends.. I say after listening to everything,

I am going...

'Stayed for some time'.. Keeped some mind and broke some.. Somewhere I may have made you happy with my work, somewhere I am disappointed | You will not evaluate

I'm saying after answering all the questions that arise in ' my ' mind.. I'm saying it in my own way..

I am going...

If you want to do social work, you can do it without being in politics - let's organize myself a little first and then...

Yes, obviously resigning from the post of parliament! [Resigning from my MP-ship too (apparently)]

In the past few days, I have taken the pledge to leave politics to Hon 'ble Amit Shah and Hon' ble Naddaji again and again and again and again and again and again and again and again and again and again and again and again and I am grateful to them that they have inspired me in many ways |

I'll never forget their love and so I can't show them the same thing again especially when I've decided what ' my me ' wants to do a long time ago || so same again Somewhere when I go to repeat the word, they might think I'm ' Bargaining ' for a ' position ' | And when it's not true, they don't want the ' doubt ' to be out of their mind - even for a moment |

I pray they don't misunderstand me, forgive me |

I won't say anything special anymore - now ' you will say I will listen ' - during the day, ' in the evening '

But I have to answer a question because it's pertinent! Question will be arised why did I leave politics? Does he have anything to do with the departure of ministry? Yes there is - some must have! Don't want to worry so if she answers the question it will be correct-it will give me peace too |

Big difference between 2014 and 2019 |

Then I was the only one in the BJP ticket (With due respect to Ahluwaliaji - GJM was BJP's ally in the Darjeeling seat) but today BJP is the main opposition party in Bengal. Today many new Bright young Turkish leaders in the party are as old as they are There are witty leaders too. Needless to say the party under their leadership will go a long way from here. No hesitation to say that not having a single person in the party today is a big deal yet it is clear and accepting that the right decision will be mine. Strong, strong faith!

Another thing.. there were some issues with state leadership before the election - it may be but some of them were coming publicly | Somewhere I'm responsible for that (posted a Facebook post that falls into the level of party chaos) again somewhere else Leaders are also very responsible, though I don't want to go on who is responsible - but the party's disagreement and disagreement of senior leaders was harming, even in ' ground zero ', it was not helping the morale of party workers in any way. ' Rocket Science ' Knowledge is not required | At this moment it is totally unpredictable so I am moving away by giving infinite gratitude and love to the people of Asansol |

I don't agree that I went somewhere - I was with ' myself ' - so going back somewhere today I won't say anything |

Many new ministers haven't got government houses yet so I'll leave my house within a month (as soon as possible - maybe before that) |

Yes, obviously resigning from the post of parliament!

In the sky, had a small conversation with Swami Ramdevji on a flight. Didn't like it at all when I realized that BJP is taking Bengal very seriously, will fight with power but probably not expecting any seat. Felt like, that Bengali Shyamaprasad Mukherjee, Atal Bihari Vajpayee so much How can that Bengali who respects, loves, won't win BJP in a single seat!!! Especially when whole India decided before voting that their deserving successor, Narendra Modi will be the next PM of India, why would Bengal think differently | The challenge was supposed to be taken as a Bengali at that time, so I heard everyone but did what I felt - without fearing uncertainty, I did what I thought was right, with 'heart-soul' |

I did the same in 1992 while leaving the job of Standard Chartered Bank and fleeing to Mumbai, today I did the same!!!

I am going..

Yes, some words are left..

Maybe will ever say..

I am not there today or I am saying..

I am going.."