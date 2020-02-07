Babul Supriyo Reacts To The Ruckus In LS, Says 'Rahul Gandhi's Remark Angered The Nation'

BJP MP Babul Supriyo on Friday reacted to the ruckus caused in the Lok Sabha after Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan condemned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Danda' remark. Supriyo said that Gandhi has always been disconnected from the issues raised in the Parliament. He also mentioned that Gandhi's remark on PM Modi has angered the entire nation. Earlier today, the Lok Sabha erupted in chaos as Opposition Congress MPs marched to the well to protest against Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan's criticism of Rahul Gandhi over his controversial 'danda' comment.

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV Supriyo said, "First of all most of the time, he is completely disconnected from the issues in the parliament. Second, whichever language he has used to describe the honourable Prime Minister, who is his PM as well has angered the entire nation. I can absolutely connect to Harsh Vardhan Ji. He is a very respectful person."

Harsh Vardhan slams Rahul

During Question Hour, when Gandhi asked a question related to the establishment of medical colleges, Vardhan said before giving the answer, he would like to make a statement on the Congress leader's recent comment on the prime minister. Vardhan said he "condemns in no uncertain words" the "outlandish" remarks of Gandhi. Speaker Om Birla asked the minister to stick to his answer.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan condemned Rahul Gandhi over his 'danda' remark while speaking in Lok Sabha. "I want to condemn him in no uncertain words for the outlandish language that he has used against the Prime Minister of the country. In a recent speech, he used words like, '6 mahine baad is desh ka Yuva Narendra Modi ko dande mar maar ke desh se bahar nikal denge'. I am surprised; Rahul Gandhi's father was PM and I don't think our (BJP) party leaders ever made such outlandish, personal remarks against him even at worst cases."

Rukus in Lok Sabha

As Vardhan continued reading out the written statement, Congress MPs came to the Well strongly protesting against the minister's stand. One of the Congress members from Tamil Nadu, Manicka Tagore, came to the treasury benches and attempted to aggressively reach Vardhan, who was sitting in the second row. Immediately, BJP member from Uttar Pradesh, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh held Tagore by his arm to prevent him from reaching the union minister. Congress MP from Kerala Hibi Eden tried to intervene. Several MPs from both sides and union ministers, including Smriti Irani prevented them from coming to blows. The speaker immediately adjourned the House till 1 pm.

