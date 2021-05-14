Babul Supriyo Says WB CM Spends Crores On 'fake Clubs' After Mamata Seeks PSA Plants

Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo on Friday attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her demand for 70 Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) Plants from the Centre amid the COVID-19 crisis in the state.

Supriyo alleged that Banerjee would waste crores of public money giving grants to ‘clubs’ that don't even exist and then ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to install 70 oxygen plants in West Bengal to tackle the health crisis. “What has she done for so many years as Chief Minister,” he questioned.

The BJP leader further asked what action has been taken against the black marketing of oxygen kits and masks. Supriyo claimed that they are being sold at Rs 20,000 per kit, much higher than the MRP. "Letters are written to the Prime Minister just for politics but getting them published on front pages cannot help cure COVID-19," he tweeted.

What did she do abt my plea ystrday abt the Oxygen Kit & mask that fits on to the Oxygen cylinders selling in the Black Market for Rs20000??Its so even today!!Just letters written for Politics & getting them published on FirstPages cant help cure Covid @PMOIndia @drharshvardhan pic.twitter.com/PvVRisgMr9 — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) May 14, 2021

Supriyo was responding to Banerjee’s letter to PM Modi regarding the availability of PSA plants in Bengal. She said that PSA plants are a great apparatus for a hospital needing to serve patients in dire need of oxygen. Earlier, CM Mamata also demanded liquid medical oxygen for the state that she claimed are still awaited.

The West Bengal CM said that the Central government has been scrutinizing the supply of the PSA plants to the state, but there has been no progress. She claimed that the Centre had promised to send 70 PSA plants but it has come down to 4 and no clarity on the other remaining.

"For quite some time now, GOI apparently has been contemplating to supply PSA plants to hospitals in states, but the matter is not progressing much. Priorities are being fixed and re-fixed, implementing agencies (DRDO, NHAI) are being settled and unsettled, the quota for West Bengal is being downwardly revised and further downwardly revised every day. We were told we shall get 70 PSA plants, now we are told that we shall get 4 in the first phase with no clarity on the remaining PSA plants,” said CM Mamata.

COVID-19 situation in Bengal

West Bengal on Thursday registered its highest single-day spike of 20,839 COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 10,73,956, a health department bulletin said. The death toll also climbed to 12,857 as 129 more people succumbed to coronavirus.

Altogether 19,181 people were cured of the disease since Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,30,886. West Bengal has 1,30,213 active cases at present, the bulletin said.