Babul Supriyo Shares His Health Update After Testing COVID-19 Positive For Second Time

Union minister Babul Supriyo tests positive for COVID-19 for the second time. Singer shares his health update —

Babul Supriyo

Singer and BJP leader Babul Supriyo on Sunday informed that he along with his wife has tested positive for COVID-19. Supriyo tested positive for the second time amid elections in the state. Supriyo spoke to an entertainment portal and said that he is 'enjoying his time out' after hectic campaigning.

In a conversation with SpotboyE, Babul opened up about his and his wife's health condition and said that 'there are no exaggerated symptoms' in comparison to the first time. "We are locked in the same room in a classic reworking of the Hum tum ek kamre mein band ho song from Raj Kapoor Bobby. We are both doing okay," he said further and called it an 'enforced holiday'.

Babul lost his mother to COVID-19 and said that he was worried for his father's health as he is 80+ and has become extra-protective about him.

Babul also clarified that he was not able to vote due to his illness but is happy that he completed his campaigning duties ahead of elections. Supriyo, a two-time MP from Asansol, was contesting assembly election from Tollygunge assembly seat where voting is over.

Seventh phase campaigning concluded on Friday

West Bengal voters cast vote for the seventh phase of the election on Monday. As per the new guidelines of COVID-19, campaigning for election concluded earlier on Friday. The constituencies that were scheduled for voting were spread across Malda (Part 1), Kolkata Dakshin, Murshidabad (Part 1), Paschim Bardhaman (Part 1), and Dakshin Dinajpur. 

