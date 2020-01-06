JNU Violence: Babul Supriyo Slams Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Calls Out The 'hypocrisy'

BJP leader Babul Supriyo on Monday took a jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee amid the brutal attack on students inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus in Delhi. Taking to Twitter Supriyo called Banerjee a hypocrite for not standing up for Babul Supriyo when he was allegedly attacked by students inside Jadavpur University in West Bengal last year. Supriyo also said that he does not believe in getting politics inside educational institutions.

Strongly condemn the attack on #JNU but where were all these so-called intellectuals of Bengal when I ws assaulted in JU?Where ws @MamataOfficial ? I DO NOT believe in Politics in educational institutions hence not bringing Politics but then what ‘else’ lie behind this Hypocrisy? — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) January 6, 2020

I said what I said !!The hypocrisies are shameless & naked - I don’t need to name anyone•Intellectuals who hv resorted to it V well knw who they R•I do not wish to add a single line to this or comment/respond/react to anything, good, bad or ugly, that any1 may choose to write! https://t.co/Uxpi0OHH71 — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) January 6, 2020

Mamata Banerjee condemns the JNU attack

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticised the attack on students by unknown masked men in Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday evening. The Chief Minister, while boarding a helicopter from Dumurjola Stadium in Howrah on Monday called the incident in JNU as a 'fascist surgical strike'.

"I started my career in student politics and today seeing students, teachers and officers getting attacked is very disturbing. Looks very shameful. This kind of an attack in a democracy looks very shameful. If anyone speaks up or protests, that person is termed to be a Pakistani. Pakistan is not a democracy, but we are. India is a democracy. The goons have been sent by the BJP and police were just standing. Police have become inactive. Police have been told not to do anything. Let BJP do whatever they want to, you keep watching. It is a fascist surgical strike."

JNU Violence

On Sunday evening, more than 30 students, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods. Screenshots from social media posts that went viral and the CCTV footage is being used to identify the masked goons who wreaked havoc across Delhi's JNU late last night, Delhi Police said on Monday. Delhi Police have also said the case has been handed over to the Crime Branch but no arrests have been made till now. The FIR has been filed under sections of the charges relating to rioting and damage of public property.

