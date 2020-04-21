Babul Supriyo Slams CM Mamata As IMCT Team Faces Barricades; Calls TMC Bigger Virus

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MP Babul Supriyo slammed West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for allegedly blocking the inter-ministerial central team that has been sent to the state and called it a shameful situation amid the coronavirus crisis.

Joining Republic TV live on Tuesday, Babul Supriyo said that CM Mamata's move was against the Supreme Court and raised questions on why she was trying to block the central team if she did not have anything to hide.

Further, the BJP neta hit out, saying that Coronavirus was not the only virus that West Bengal was fighting and that TMC was a bigger virus to the state. Babul Supriyo said that by suppressing the media or the Centre's team, Mamata was setting a bad precedent for the country and alleged that the CM feared that the Centre was trying to take over the state.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Monday, alleged that the state government had not been given prior intimation about the arrival of the IMCT team and said that the information was conveyed to the CM three hours after the team landed. On Tuesday, the IMCT team left Ballygunge (BSF's quarters) and returned in 10-15 minutes only to find out that the whole area was barricaded and was populated with 10-15 police vehicles.