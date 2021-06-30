Babul Supriyo Slams Mamata Banerjee's Govt Over Attack On NHRC Team In West Bengal

In response to the alleged attack on the NHRC team in West Bengal, Union Minister Babul Supriyo blasted Mamata Banerjee's TMC government on Tuesday, saying such an incident (attack on investigating agencies) had never occurred in any other state since independence. Supriyo said, "What is going on in Bengal, we have probably not seen in any state after independence. Instead of preventing injustice for political interests, promoting it has reached such a height that mischievous elements can be seen. They are not afraid of anything."

A day after @MamataOfficial claimed there has been zero post-poll violence in Bengal, NHRC representatives got attacked by a mob in KPC area, while investigating on directions of the HC.. Now you deduce how safe the common people of Bengal are, in TMC's reign.. @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/cwgwwmRnwI — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) June 29, 2021

NHRC team attacked in Jadavpur

When a delegation from the National Human Rights Commission came to West Bengal's Jadavpur on Tuesday to probe suspected post-poll violence in the state, they were allegedly attacked by goons, said Atif Rasheed, a member of the NHRC investigating team.

The minister noted, "The NHRC is going to do its work on the directions of the Supreme Court. They are also being attacked, which can be more shameful than this. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will have to pay a big price for this, just waiting for the time."

Following the announcement of the Assembly election results on May 2, several acts of violence have been recorded in various locations. A four-member team from the Ministry of Home Affairs had already visited the areas hit by post-poll violence. Mamata Banerjee unleashed a stinging attack on West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday, claiming that he is a dishonest man whose name was charged in the 1996 Hawala Jain case. "Such petty remarks should not be made on a constitutional post like the governor," he remarked in response.

Bengal post-poll violence

The BJP, Congress, CPI(M), TMC, and ISF have all expressed their displeasure with the violence that erupted after the election results were announced, with at least 16 people killed. While the MHA demanded a comprehensive report from the state administration on "post-election violence targeting opposition political workers in the state" and dispatched a four-person team to the state, Prime Minister Modi called Dhankar and voiced his displeasure with the law and order situation. Though the TMC blamed the fatalities on "internal BJP feuds," Banerjee urged everyone to remain calm.

Picture Credit: ANI/PTI