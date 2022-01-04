Trinamool Congress leader and former union minister, Babul Supriyo on Tuesday confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19. Supriyo informed in a tweet that he along with his wife, father and multiple members of his staff have all tested positive for coronavirus. Informing the news of infection, the TMC leader added that his father had to get the Cocktail vaccine.

The TMC leader also raised questions about the high price of the Cocktail vaccine that needs to be given to seriously ill COVID-19 patients. He further asked how people from the economically weaker sections could afford the jab at a price of Rs 61,000.

“Me, my wife, Dad, multiple staff, hv all tested positive, but my concern is the superhigh Rs.61000/- price of the Cocktail jab that needs to be given SOS to seriously ill #COVID19 patients Dad who is 84, needed the jab SOS & I hv to buy it on-the-spot Hw can the EWS afford it?” the TMC leader tweeted on Tuesday morning. However, the playback singer turned politician didn’t clarify how his condition was after being infected with the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Supriyo in a following tweet added that this was the third time he was being affected by the COVID-19 virus since its breakout. He then urged the public to wear facemasks. "And, this is my 3rd time•First in Nov20 when I lost my Maa & somehow saved my Dad, then again in April 21 & now not really worried abt the positive-ness but the sheer number of individuals who got contracted & no way to find out who gave it to whom• VERY FEW r wearing Masks," the TMC leader said.

COVID-19 tally in India

India has reported an alarming 37,379 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, recording a spike of 10.75% from the preceding day. Meanwhile, a total of 11,007 recoveries have also been reported in the last 24 hours and the active COVID-19 caseload stands at 1,71,830. 11,007 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 3,43,06,414, the Health Ministry stated.

The recovery rate currently stands at 98.13%, the weekly positivity rate at 2.05 %. The daily positivity rate remains at 3.24%, which has been more than 3% for four days consecutively. Also, active cases account for less than 1% of total COVID-19 cases in the country.

WHO-claimed "variant of concern", Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to grapple the country as the case count has climbed to 1,892 with 766 patients who recovered from it. While Maharashtra has reported the highest number of 568, Delhi's Omicron count crossed over 382. On 4 January 2022, the Ministry of Health stated that 37,379 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

