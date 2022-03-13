Babul Supriyo Thanks Mamata Banerjee After TMC Fields Former MP For West Bengal By-polls

Former MLA and playback singer Babul Supriyo on Sunday thanked the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for granting him the 'opportunity' to contest in the forthcoming Lok Sabha by-elections from the Ballygunge constituency.

Thanking CM Mamata for the opportunity, Supriyo wrote on Twitter, "Thank you so so very much Respected Dear Didi. Can't thank you enough You have granted me the opportunity to serve the people of Bengal & under your invigorating leadership & blessings I shall remain committed to perform my duties with renewed energy sincerity & with all my heart."

It is pertinent to mention here that the playback singer and former Asansol MP resigned from BJP earlier in September last year and defected to TMC. Supriyo lost the Vidhan Sabha election in 2021 from BJP's ticket by more than 50 thousand votes.

West Bengal by-elections

West Bengal is going to vote in both Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha by-polls later this year. On Saturday, the Election Commission announced that the bypolls in Ballygunge Assembly and Asansol Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal will take place on April 12. The counting of the votes will be held on April 16.

Along with the announcement of Babul Supriyo as a candidate in the Vidhansabha by-poll seat, CM Mamata Banerjee also announced the popular Bollywood actor and former cabinet minister Shatrughan Sinha contesting in the by-elections from Asansol seat. Notably, Babul Supriyo resigned as an MP from the same Lok Sabha seat earlier last year.

Interestingly, both the contesting candidates have been Union Ministers under the saffron party in the past. Shatrughan Sinha was the Union Minister of Health under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in the thirteenth Lok Sabha whereas Babul Supriyo was the Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate change in the PM Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government.