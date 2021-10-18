Babul Supriyo To Meet LS Speaker Om Birla On Oct 19 To Submit Resignation As BJP MP

Former Union Minister Babul Supriyo, who resigned from BJP to join Trinamool Congress (TMC) is scheduled to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday (October 19) in order to submit his resignation as the BJP MP. Singer-turned-politician, Supriyo shared a letter he wrote to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on October 1 seeking an appointment to meet him for an urgent matter. At present Supriyo is still a sitting BJP MP from Asansol which he won from the parliamentary constituency on a BJP ticket in 2014 and 2019.

Babul Supriyo shares letter addressed to LS speaker seeking appointment

As per reports, it was alleged that after tendering and announcing his resignation from the membership of Lok Sabha, MP Babul Supriyo had not contacted the Lok Sabha Speaker. Taking to Twitter, Supriyo stated that he had sent the letter seeking Lok Sabha Speaker's appointment on September 20 itself and the same was acknowledged with a 'received' status as well.

Along with the clarification, the TMC leader also attached a copy of the letter addressed to the Lok Sabha Speaker where he requested the Speaker to consider allotting time on the following day as September 22 is inconvenient for him.

Babul Supriyo Joins TMC

In the month of August, Supriyo announced his retirement from politics in a Facebook post and asserted that he won't be joining any party- a part which was later deleted by him. The two-time Lok Sabha parliamentarian from Asansol wrote, "Goodbye! I took the advice of father, mother, wife, and friends, and after hearing them all, I affirm that I am not going to any other party - TMC, Congress, CPIM, nowhere. I am confirming that nobody has called me. I am going nowhere. I am a one-team player! Have always supported one team #MohunBagan - Have been with only one party - BJP West Bengal. That’s it!!"

However, taking a U-turn, the singer-turned-politician on September 18 joined the TMC and claimed he was coming back for the opportunity to serve Bengal. He further added that it was Mamata Banerjee's 'motivational words' that forced him towards changing his decision of quitting politics.

